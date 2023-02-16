More News:

February 16, 2023

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized with clinical depression

The lawmaker was advised to seek inpatient treatment after being evaluated Monday by a doctor, his office said

By Brian A. Saunders
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to seek treatment for clinical depression, his office says.

Sen. John Fetterman checked himself into a Washington-area hospital Wednesday night to seek treatment for clinical depression, his office said Thursday. 

Fetterman, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, has suffered bouts of depression throughout his life, but it only became severe in recent weeks, according to his chief of staff, Adam Jentleson. 

Dr. Brian P Monahan, the attending physician of Congress, evaluated Fetterman on Monday and recommended he seek inpatient treatment, Jentleson said. Fetterman was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. 

"After what he's been through in the past year, there's probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John. I'm so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs," Fetterman's wife, Gisele, tweeted.

Fetterman, who took office in January, was hospitalized last week after feeling lightheaded during a Senate retreat. Doctors ruled out a stroke after undergoing tests, and he had no seizures.

While campaigning last May, Fetterman suffered a stroke that kept him off of the campaign trail for several months. He underwent a procedure to have a pacemaker implanted in his heart afterward.

