Northeast Philly pizza shop reopens weeks after owner's wife, daughter shot during attempted robbery

The Karasavas family, owners of Mayfair Pizza, were forced to temporarily close their pizza shop after two family members were shot during an attempted robbery at the restaurant earlier this month.

On Monday, about two weeks after the shooting, the resilient staff reopened the doors to their Northeast Philly business. Stacy Karasavas, 34, and her mother Asimina Karasavas, 65, who were injured by the gunfire, have been recovering and are ready to welcome customers once again.

"This is our second home, you know, we're here more than we are at home, so we have to reclaim it, and we're back behind the counter, and we feel good," Stacy told FOX29.

On the night of March 8, Stacy and Asimina had been working at the pizza shop, at 7424 Frankford Ave., when 19-year-old Kaleb Bridges entered and allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register, according to police.

Stacy filled a bag with money but while exchanging it with Bridges, he allegedly began shooting. Stacy was shot in the shoulder and her mother was shot in the stomach, police said. In reaction to the gunfire, Stacy's father — and Asimina's husband – sprang into action along with other people in the pizza shop.

"The owner, who's the husband and father of these females that were shot, actually struggled with our 19-year-old perpetrator," Chief Inspector Scott Small said during a briefing after the shooting. "And other employees, and one or two other customers, actually helped subdue the 19-year-old shooter until police arrived on location."

Both women were hospitalized. Asimina required surgery and spent about a week in intensive care, and Stacy said the bullet that struck her is still lodged beneath her shoulder blade.

Bridges is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, theft, weapons violations and other related offenses, according to court documents.

Following the shootings, Mayfair Pizza remained closed until this week.

"We are tremendously grateful for all the support from our community," the Mayfair Pizza team wrote on Facebook after its first day back. "To see such encouragement is heartwarming ... So let us all continue to keep pushing forward and stick together to be a positive presence for our neighborhood."

For now, Mayfair Pizza has reduced its hours while the shop gets its staff back to capacity. The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A GoFundMe was started by a friend of the Karasavas family to accept donations to help the business and the family.

"Now this family deserves to take a breath, heal and come back stronger than before," the GoFundMe description states. "With that being said, I'm asking for any donations to help the family pay for their business and living expenses. Any donation, small or large, would greatly benefit the Karasavas family."