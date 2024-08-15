More News:

August 15, 2024

Callowhill's Noble Street Bridge indefinitely closed to vehicles due to its deteriorating condition

The Philadelphia Streets Department cited deficiencies in span's steel support beams. The closure does not affect access to the city's Rail Park.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Bridges
Noble Street Bridge Chris Compendio/PhillyVoice

Noble Street Bridge between Broad and 12th streets goes over 13th St. and will be closed indefinitely. Pedestrians and bicyclists will still be able to cross over through Rail Park.

The Noble Street Bridge — a span in the Callowhill neighborhood that is only as long as 13th Street, which passes below it, is wide – is closed indefinitely because of its deteriorating condition, the Philadelphia Department of Streets said on Wednesday. 

The tiny bridge is notable mainly because it is situated at the west end of the city's Rail Park, the quarter-mile long, elevated, public space that opened in 2018 built atop the fromer Reading Railroad Viaduct. Noble is a little street that runs east to west, parallel to Hamilton and Callowhill streets and stopping at North Broad Street.

MORE: Blink Fitness to close its Philadelphia gyms after filing for bankruptcy

The Rail Park remains open and is unaffected by the bridge closure, and pedestrians and cyclists will use the park to cross 13th Street instead of the roadway portion of the bridge, the streets department said.

By midday Wednesday, concrete barricades were already in place to block both ends of the bridge to traffic. Signs will be hung at Broad and Noble streets to alert drivers, but there will be no detour signs posted.

The streets department said the Noble Street Bridge's steel support beams could no longer bear the weight of vehicular traffic and closure is to "ensure the safety of the traveling public."

Data the Federal Highway Administration's National Bridge Inventory shows the Noble Street Bridge had an average daily traffic of 150 vehicles in 2019. The bridge, constructed in 1892 and reconstructed in 2018, is list in "poor" condition in the NBI.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Bridges Callowhill Rail Park Department of Streets Driving Vehicles Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Navy Yard - Naval Surface Warfare Center Recruitment

Training program connects grads to federal admin roles starting at $26/hour
Limited - Visit NJ - Lucy

Test your Jersey Shore IQ with these little known facts about NJ's beach towns

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA to start reinstating parking fees at Regional Rail lots next month
septa regional rail 2024 schedule

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98, Rowan University reach unique education agreement
Limited - IBEW Local 98 Rowan

Women's Health

Most pregnant women do not drink enough water, study finds
Pregnant woman water

Music

Philly singer, hip-hop trio make Barack Obama's summer playlist
Obama playlist

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Which positional group is stronger than was perceived when training camp began?
Eagles-practice-Devin-White-080324

Parties

Philly's Dîner en Blanc returns Thursday, with 5,000 guests expected
diner en blanc philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved