Robots to invade Center City sidewalks as Uber Eats debuts new delivery service

Pedestrians in Philly will have to start sharing the sidewalks with four-wheeled robots after Uber Eats launched a new autonomous delivery program on Tuesday.

The carts, made by Avride, stand just under 3 feet tall and are topped with a short red flag and camera that helps it navigate the busy streets. After around a year of testing in the area, the robots will now be used by dozens of restaurants in Center City, with the potential of expanding to other neighborhoods soon.

“We look forward to introducing this cutting-edge technology to more Uber Eats customers over time in close collaboration with the Philadelphia community," Aaron Emrich, head of autonomous delivery at Uber, said in a statement.

When an order is placed on the Uber Eats app, customers will be able to see if the option for autonomous delivery is available and the app’s algorithm will recommend the fastest option. The service will be offered from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

The robots travel at up to 5 mph, using sensors, cameras and radar to navigate their surroundings. Each bot can hold up to 55 pounds of cargo and is best suited for trips under 2 miles, said Megan Jensen, head of autonomous delivery operations at Uber.

Avride said its cameras automatically blur faces and license plates, and its systems do not gather any personal data.

Once a robot is assigned to a delivery, customers will be able to use the Uber Eats app to track its whereabouts and unlock its hatch when it arrives at its destination. The bot is also programmed to wait up to 10 minutes for the order to be picked up.

“In dense urban centers with traffic and parking considerations, we found that robots can be really helpful in alleviating congestion,” Jensen said. “Also being able to get those orders quickly because they’re able to kind of circumvent bad traffic or not have to think about parking. … The added benefit from a financial point of view for the customer is that your tip won’t be charged.”

Jensen said Uber Eats has been testing Avride’s products in the city since last year, mapping the roadways and traffic patterns. The robots have been operating in all types of weather conditions, and their battery life lasts about 12 hours and will be charged each night at a hub in Center City, the company said.

On Tuesday, representatives with Uber Eats and Avride demonstrated the use of the robots outside of Carter's Cheesesteaks in Chinatown, operating it up and down the 1000 block of Race Street. The machine demonstrated its ability to yield to pedestrians, maneuver around unstable sidewalks and animate its screen to mimic blinking and "heart-eye" expressions.

Philadelphia has a notorious history with autonomous robots, with the HitchBOT incident of 2015 still looming. The Canadian solar-powered robot was a social experiment designed to test how humans interact with machines. It hitchhiked across Canada, Germany and the Netherlands, before its cross-country U.S. trip ended with a beheading in Philly.

To try to avoid a similar demise, the Uber Eats robots — which are worth roughly $15,000 — can call for a remote supervisor with Avride to intervene and take it to a secure location if it finds itself in some trouble, Jensen said.

“This robot is a pretty sturdy piece of equipment,” she said. “Even without an order or anything inside of it, it weighs almost 150 pounds. It’s difficult to pick up or tilt over, and it’s outfitted with sensors and cameras.”

The new delivery service is the latest company in the city experimenting with autonomous vehicles, as Waymo continues its testing of robotaxis after receiving permission from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to operate with driver surveillance in the car.