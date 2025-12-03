Spotify Wrapped is out, and Philly's most streamed artist is no longer Taylor Swift

Spotify Wrapped is out, offering its 713 million users a glimpse into their most streamed artists, albums, songs and podcasts of 2025. As usual, it's sure to dominate group chats and social media feeds for the foreseeable future.

Pop stars Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter were among the most streamed musicians in the world — and Philadelphia was no exception.

Only Drake got more streams from Philadelphia's Spotify users than Swift, who released her 12th album, "The Life of a Showgirl," in October. Carpenter also released a new album, "Man's Best Friend," this year, but her 2024 album, "Short 'n Sweet," was the fourth most streamed by Philly users.

Overall, the city's listening habits haven't changed much from last year. Swift and Drake flip-flopped as the city's most streamed artist, with Morgan Wallen moving up from fourth to third. But Zach Bryan and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, fell out of the city's top five.

Here's what Philly residents were listening to on Spotify this year:

Philadelphia's Top Artists of 2025 on Spotify:

Drake Taylor Swift Morgan Wallen Kendrick Lamar Bad Bunny

Philadelphia's Top Songs of 2025 on Spotify:

Philadelphia's Top Albums of 2025 on Spotify:

"I'm The Problem" by Morgan Wallen "SOS Deluxe: LANA" by SZA "DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS" by Bad Bunny "Short n' Sweet" by Sabrina Carpenter GNX by Kendrick Lamar

Philadelphia's Top Podcasts of 2025 on Spotify:

"The Joe Rogan Experience" "This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von" "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" "Call Her Daddy" "The Daily"

Swift, a Berks County native, was the most listened to artist in the United States and the second most popular in the world, behind Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny. Her new album, "The Life of A Showgirl,"was the eighth most streamed album in the country.

Carpenter, who grew up in Bucks County, saw her "Short n' Sweet" album collect the fourth most streams in the world and the sixth most in the country.

Spotify users can find their Wrapped data on the mobile app. This year, Wrapped sorts users into one of six "clubs" based on their listening patterns, including their favorite musical genres. Spotify also launched "Wrapped Party," an interactive game in which Spotify users try to detect patterns and outliers in their friends' listening habits.