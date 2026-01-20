Sabrina Carpenter to perform at the Grammys for a second straight year

The Recording Academy announced the first performer for the upcoming Grammys, and it's no man-child.

Sabrina Carpenter will take the stage at the Sunday, Feb. 1, ceremony. Depending on how the evening goes, she might be making multiple trips. The pop star is nominated in six categories, including album, song and record of the year, for her seventh studio release "Man's Best Friend."

She picked up a pair of trophies at the 2025 awards show, referencing her childhood voice lessons in Bala Cynwyd in her acceptance speech. Her wins for best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance were her first Grammy awards.

The Recording Academy has not revealed any other performers for the latest ceremony, but said viewers should expect additional names "in the coming days." Trevor Noah will return as host.

Carpenter, who was born in Bucks County and grew up in Montgomery County, also performed at last year's broadcast. She drew inspiration from Goldie Hawn's 1978 TV special for her jazzy, slapstick rendition of "Espresso" and "Please Please Please."





The singer will appear with Miss Piggy in a new "Muppet Show" special just three days after the Grammys. The revival will stream on Disney+ on Feb. 4.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.