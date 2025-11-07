Sabrina Carpenter racks up six Grammy nominations, including album and record of the year

Sabrina Carpenter scored six Grammy nominations on Friday for her latest album "Man's Best Friend." The singer, who was born in Quakertown and grew up in East Greenville, will compete in some of the awards show's biggest categories, including album, song and record of the year. She also received nods for best pop solo performance and best music video for her lead single "Manchild," as well as best pop vocal album.

Carpenter won her first two Grammys for best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance in 2024.

Taylor Swift's album "The Life of a Showgirl," released in October, is outside the window for the 2026 Grammys, but Carpenter isn't the only nominee with ties to the area. Singer-songwriter Bilal, who was born and raised in Germantown, was nominated for best progressive R&B album for "Adjust Brightness." Philly rapper Fridayy also earned a nod for best melodic rap performance for "Proud of Me." His track features another musician from the city, Meek Mill.

Jazz saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, who grew up in Upper Darby, was recognized with a nomination for best alternative jazz album for "Blues Blood." He is also featured in "Noble Rise," the Lakecia Benjamin song nominated for best jazz performance.

CAPA grad Christian McBride is competing in the same category for "Windows - Live," his track with Chick Corea and Brian Blade. McBride racked up two other nominations for best jazz instrumental album (with Corea and Blade) and best large jazz ensemble album (as part of the Christian McBride Big Band).

Sun Ra Arkestra, the legendary jazz collective based out of a Germantown rowhome, was also nominated for best large jazz ensemble album for "Lights on a Satellite." University of Pennsylvania alum John Legend appears on "Church," one of five tracks competing for best gospel performance/song, and "The Birds Don't Sing," in contention for best rap song.

The Philadelphia Orchestra is up again, alongside conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, for best orchestral performance for "Still & Bonds." Philly native rapper Mega Ran also scored a nod for his children's album "Buddy's Magic Tree House," inspired by his adopted son.

