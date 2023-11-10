More Culture:

November 10, 2023

Philadelphia Orchestra picks up Grammy Award nomination

The ensemble's recording of symphonies by Black composers Florence Price and William Dawson have it up for best orchestral performance

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Philadelphia Orchestra
Philadelphia Orchestra Grammys Wang Ying/Xinhua; Sipa USA

The Philadelphia Orchestra, pictured above performing with the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra, received a Grammy Award nomination for its recording 'Florence Price: Symphony No. 4 – William Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony.'

Olivia Rodrigo and SZA weren't the only ones to notch Grammy Award nominations Friday. The Philadelphia Orchestra also earned a nod for its recording of symphonies by a pair of pioneering Black composers.

That recording, "Florence Price: Symphony No. 4 – William Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony," was released in September through the German classical music label Deutsche Grammophon. It features symphonies from Florence Price and William Dawson, composers who worked primarily in the 1930s and 1940s.

MORE: Who is Sabrina Carpenter, the Pennsylvania-native pop star opening for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour?

The album will compete for best orchestral performance at the 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4. If it wins, the orchestra and its music director, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, would take home the prize. The album's producer, Dmitriy Lipay, also was nominated in the classical category for producer of the year.

The recording is part of an ongoing project by the orchestra and Nézet-Séguin to highlight neglected works from Black American composers. The orchestra previously recorded two of Price's earlier symphonies in 2021, winning a Grammy for best orchestral performance. It was the ensemble's first Grammy win in its 123-year history.

Nézet-Séguin has led the Philadelphia Orchestra since 2012, but it's hardly his only job — or his only source of Grammy accolades. The conductor is also the music director of the Orchestre Métropolitain in Montreal and Metropolitan Opera in New York. The latter's production of "Champion," a boxing-themed opera, was nominated for best opera recording Friday.

The Philadelphia region was represented elsewhere in the 2024 Grammy nods. Black Thought was nominated for best rap performance for "Love Letter," and Berks County's most famous native, Taylor Swift, scored six nominations.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Philadelphia Orchestra Philadelphia Awards Grammys Performances Classical Music

Videos

Featured

Limited - Corolla Outer Banks - Horses

These legendary wild horses have been roaming the beaches of Corolla Outer Banks for over 400 years
Limited - Artists of Philadelphia Ballet with Students of School of Philadelphia Ballet 2

George Balanchine’s 'The Nutcracker' is the perfect holiday tradition for the entire family to enjoy

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA to outfit buses with cameras that detect parking violations
SEPTA AI camera law

Sponsored

Look at work zones from my perspective
Limited - NJDOT - Chris Lockwood

Illness

Congenital syphilis cases have spiked nationwide – and Philly is no exception
New born syphilis rates

Entertainment

Who is Sabrina Carpenter, the Pennsylvania-native pop star opening for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour?
sabrina carpenter eras tour

Sponsored

By the numbers: Jalen Hurts has another MVP case brewing
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-MVP-Kelly-Green

Entertainment

National Dog Show returns to Oaks for 15th year later this month
Dog show

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved