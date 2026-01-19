Bruce Springsteen dedicates performance of 'The Promised Land' to Renee Nicole Good at N.J. concert

At a weekend performance, Bruce Springsteen dedicated a song to Renee Nicole Good, the Minneapolis woman who was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis.

The Boss addressed the crowd at the Light of Day Winterfest in Red Bank, New Jersey, on Saturday before performing his song "The Promised Land." Springsteen said he wrote the song for his 1978 album "Darkness on the Edge of Town" as an "ode to American possibility" for a country which he called "beautiful but flawed."

Springsteen said the country is enduring incredibly critical times and that its values are being tested as they have "never been in modern times," referring to immigration crackdowns and mass deportations ordered by the Trump administration.

"As we gather here tonight in this beautiful display of love and care and thoughtfulness and community, if you believe in democracy and liberty, if you believe that truth still matters, then it's worth speaking out, then it's worth fighting for," Springsteen said. "If you believe in the power of the law and that no one stands above it, if you stand against heavily armed mass federal troops invading an American city using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens, if you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, then send a message to this president."

Good, 37, who was a U.S. citizen and mother of three, was driving in Minneapolis on Jan. 7 when ICE agents circled her vehicle. One officer fired three shots into the car, killing Good. Federal officials claimed Good was trying to run over the officer and said he acted in self-defense, however, eyewitness claims supported by video footage said she was trying to drive away from the agents.

The incident has sparked outrage and protests across the country, including from Philadelphia officials, who have called for ICE to leave Minneapolis. Springsteen joined the rallying cry in his speech, quoting Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.



"As the mayor of that city has said, 'ICE should get the f--- out of Minneapolis,'" Springsteen said. "This song is for you in the memory of a mother of three, an American citizen, Renee Good."

In response, the Trump administration told the New York Times that no one was concerned about the singer's "bad political opinions."

"If he actually believed in the power of the law, he would understand that criminal illegal aliens should be deported, that impeding federal law enforcement operations is a crime and that officers have a right to act in self-defense if an individual is using their car as a deadly weapon," spokesperson Abigail Jackson told the outlet.