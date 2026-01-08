Philly officials tell ICE to 'get out' of city after fatal shooting in Minneapolis

Philadelphia officials and activists told Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to stay out of the city following the killing of Renee Nicole Good, the Minneapolis woman who was shot by an ICE agent.

A dozen speakers gathered Thursday afternoon to condemn the agency's actions and the wider federal agenda of mass deportation. After a moment of silence, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner lit into the "criminal-in-chief in the White House" and spoke bluntly to ICE, which has led numerous raids in the region since President Donald Trump resumed office.

"Let me be clear: If any law enforcement agent, any ICE agent, is going to come to Philly to commit crimes, then you can get the F out of here," Krasner said. "Because if you do that here, I will charge you with those crimes. You will be arrested. You will stand trail. You will be convicted."

Krasner emphasized that, although Trump has pardoned several allies for federal crimes, any incidents in Philadelphia would be prosecuted by his office.

"Donald Trump cannot pardon you for a state court conviction," he said.

Kendra Brooks, the minority leader of City Council, called for ICE to "get out of all cities that they are terrorizing daily, including Philadelphia" and branded Good's death as "state-sanctioned violence." She said the federal agency was "broken beyond repair" and should be abolished.

Good's killing has sparked protests and condemnation across the nation. A coalition of immigration groups in Philly held a vigil outside City Hall on Thursday evening, which drew hundreds of people.

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Hundreds of protesters rallied outside City Hall on Thursday night.



"We will gather, we will grieve, we will be together in our anger, in our fear, in our rage in this moment," Aniqa Raihan of No ICE Philly, one of the groups organizing the vigil, said before the event. "And we will remember not just Renee Good, who should be here with us, but also the 33 other human beings, full human beings, who have died in ICE custody since January of 2025."

Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen and mother of three, was driving in south Minneapolis on Wednesday morning when multiple ICE officers circled her car. As she attempted to maneuver it, an agent fired three shots into her vehicle, killing Good. Though federal officials have said the officer acted in self-defense and that Good was trying to hit him with her car, recordings of the incident and eyewitness accounts do not support these claims. Videos show the driver attempting to turn away from the officers. Bystanders also say the agents gave conflicting orders to Good to get out of her vehicle and drive away from the scene.

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal criticized the ICE officers' actions at the Thursday news conference, noting that "law enforcement professionals do not shoot at a moving vehicle" or wear masks obscuring their faces. Krasner and the city lawmakers at the presser — including Brooks and fellow Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier, Rue Landau and Nicolas O'Rourke — hinted that they were planning to pursue action against ICE's controversial masking policy. Further protections for immigrants in Philly, they implied, would also be announced next week.

"It is past time for the city of Philadelphia to take a stand, fight back and truly act as a united city," Landau said.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.