Red light cameras are now ticketing drivers in front of the Philly Art Museum

Motorists who run through red lights near the Philadelphia Art Museum now will be hit with fines.

The 60-day warning period for the red light cameras installed at the intersection of Kelly Drive and Eakins Oval ended Thursday. Violators now will be issued $100 tickets.



Red light cameras in West Philly, at the intersection of 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue, will begin issuing tickets Jan. 28, when the warning period for those cameras ends.

Red light cameras in the city have reduced violations by an average of 58%, the Philadelphia Parking Authority says. There are more than 150 cameras installed at 36 locations.

These cameras generated more than $25 million for PennDOT's Transportation Enhancement Grant Program during the last fiscal year, a PPA report shows. The program provides transportation safety grants throughout the state, with the Philadelphia area receiving about half of the grant funding.

The PPA says the cameras change drivers' behaviors, noting there are sustained declines in violations after each camera's warning period ends. Overall, the city's red light cameras issued fewer violations in 2025 than in 2024.

In 2023, Philadelphia officials lowered the speed limit along Kelly Drive from 35 to 25 mph. The road is part of the city's Vision Zero High Injury Network, a small collection of streets that make up a lion's share of the traffic deaths in the city.

Last year, the city installed 15 speed enforcement cameras along Broad Street, and began automatically ticketing cars exceeding the 25 mph speed limit. Fines range from $100 to $150. Additional cameras are coming to Route 13, which cuts across Philadelphia from Delaware County to Bucks County.