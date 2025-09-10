Cameras to start flagging drivers who are speeding on Broad Street on Monday

On Monday, 15 automated cameras will begin flagging drivers who are violating the 25 mph speed limit along a majority of the Broad Street corridor.

The city said vehicles traveling at least 36 mph will be issued warnings from the Philadelphia Police Department. After a 60-day grace period, tickets will start being handed out on Friday, Nov. 14.

Drivers will be fined $100 for traveling between 11-19 mph over the speed limit, $125 for driving 20-29 mph over and $150 for 30 mph and more over. No driver's license points will be assigned for violations. The speed limit for Broad Street is 25 mph with the exception of the area near the stadium complex, where it is 35 mph.

The city said between 2020 and 2024, Route 611 — which includes sections of North Broad Street, South Broad Street and Old York Road — experienced 206 fatal and serious injury crashes, 188 speeding-related crashes and 400 pedestrian crashes.

"That data is totally unacceptable to me," Mayor Cherelle Parker said Wednesday during a news conference with officials at City Hall. "We want these cameras to be part of the reason that Broad Street becomes safe, and we believe that automated cameras that actually measure a driver's speed and record if they're going too fast or recklessly driving will help to reduce the number of accidents on the road."

Mike Carroll, director of the Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems, said the devices' placement and spacing was determined by targeting the areas with the highest frequency of speed-related crashes and attempting to keep a relatively even distance between them.

The locations of the 15 automated speed enforcement cameras along Broad Street are:

• 3600 S. Broad St.

• 2800 S. Broad St.

• 2200 S. Broad St.

• 1200 S. Broad St.

• 100 S. Broad St.

• 100 N. Broad St.

• 800 N. Broad St.

• 1700 N. Broad St.

• 2500 N. Broad St.

• 3300 N. Broad St.

• 4100 N. Broad St.

• 4900 N. Broad St.

• 5700 N. Broad St.

• 6500 N. Broad St.

• 7000 Old York Road

City Councilmember Jeffery Young Jr., who represents the 5th District around North Philadelphia, addressed concerns about the higher volume of the cameras being located near more marginalized communities.

"We understand that some of these communities where these cameras are placed are some of the most challenged and impoverished communities in our city — we don't want the residents to look at this as a tax on you," he said. "We need you to understand that this is just a safety measure to ensure that all residents in the city of Philadelphia can live and live freely."

There are also plans to expand the program to other busy roads around Philadelphia, with Parker saying Route 13 will be the next corridor targets. speed cameras will be installed. According to the Philadelphia Parking Authority, installation of the devices along the route — which includes sections of Baltimore Avenue, University Avenue, 33rd Street and Frankford Avenue — is slated to be finished early next year.

The program will also soon expand to five school zones, which have yet to be announced. Parker said she will send a bill to City Council, which returns from summer recess on Thursday, to install cameras along three additional corridors.

The rollout of camera-based enforcement began along Roosevelt Boulevard in 2020, and the city and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation green lit the program's extension to Broad Street in May 2024.