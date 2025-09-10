Water main break closes Philly's Stout Center for Criminal Justice

A water main break at the Justice Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice has postponed cases scheduled to be heard Wednesday.

The rupture occurred Tuesday evening at 1301 Filbert Street, prompting the closure, city officials said. Repairs and cleanup are underway, but no one is being allowed inside the justice center. The building is expected to reopen by Thursday, and cases have been rescheduled.

City officials have not detailed the extent of the damage or the cause of the break.

All Philadelphia court operations held elsewhere are continuing as scheduled. Court employees who don't work in the Stout Center were expected to come to work. People who were summoned for jury duty were expected to report on Wednesday, too.

The Stout Center also houses the Bail Acceptance Office. In the interim, bail payments can be made at 714 Market St., via phone at (215) 683-1473 or by email.