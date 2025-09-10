More News:

September 10, 2025

Water main break closes Philly's Stout Center for Criminal Justice

Court cases have been rescheduled. The building is expected to reopen by Thursday.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Courts
Stout Center Water Main Break Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The Justice Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice building is closed Wednesday due to a water main break. Cases have been rescheduled.

A water main break at the Justice Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice has postponed cases scheduled to be heard Wednesday.

The rupture occurred Tuesday evening at 1301 Filbert Street, prompting the closure, city officials said. Repairs and cleanup are underway, but no one is being allowed inside the justice center. The building is expected to reopen by Thursday, and cases have been rescheduled. 

MORE: Cleaning program comes to West Philly to tidy up 275 blocks through January

City officials have not detailed the extent of the damage or the cause of the break. 

All Philadelphia court operations held elsewhere are continuing as scheduled. Court employees who don't work in the Stout Center were expected to come to work. People who were summoned for jury duty were expected to report on Wednesday, too. 

The Stout Center also houses the Bail Acceptance Office. In the interim, bail payments can be made at 714 Market St., via phone at (215) 683-1473 or by email

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Courts Philadelphia Closures Water Main Break

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited -Hello Harford -Main Photo Harford County Sunflower Field

Fall adventures await in Harford County, Maryland

Just In

Must Read

Development

SPS Technologies plans new aerospace parts facility in Abington months after fire destroyed plant

SPS Technologies Fire

Sponsored

Opera, competition and comedy: The Academy of Vocal Art’s fall season takes the stage

Limited - Giargiari 1

Illness

Many people with diabetes don't realize they have it, study shows

Undiagnosed Diabetes Rate

History

Museums call Trump's plans to remove slavery exhibits 'un-American'

Slavery exhibits letter

Festivals

Fall Arts Fest brings free performances to Kimmel Center Sept. 13

Carroll - Kimmel Center Stock

Eagles

Nine Eagles players land on NFL's 'Top 100' list

090225LaneJohnsonJalenHurts

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved