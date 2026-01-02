Sabrina Carpenter teams up with Miss Piggy in teaser for 'The Muppet Show' special

The Muppets are returning to the silver screen next month with the help of Sabrina Carpenter, who is stepping in as the show's special guest star.

The first teaser for "The Muppet Show" revival premiered during ABC Network's "New Year's Rockin' Eve" special, showing the beloved puppets singing and joking in their natural setting — on stage. The special begins streaming Feb. 4 on Disney+.

"The Muppet Show" first appeared on TV in 1976. The revived series pays homage to its past, in which Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and the gang held a weekly variety show with celebrity guests like Elton John, Johnny Cash and Diana Ross.

In September, Carpenter was named as the celebrity guest for the special, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of "The Muppet Show." The Bucks County native also is serving as executive producer alongside Seth Rogen's production team.

During the 30-second teaser, the Muppets are tasked with hosting one great show, but Kermit suggests it could open doors for a longer run of the episodes.

"It's the return of 'The Muppet Show!'" Kermit says. "Back on the very stage where it all started, then ended, and is maybe starting again depending on how tonight goes."

Carpenter is shown taking fellow diva Miss Piggy by the hands (hooves?) and telling her that she's an icon. They then turn to face the camera in matching pink bedazzled outfits, fur shawls and signature blonde hair.

"You're too sweet," Miss Piggy says to Carpenter. "Go on."

Watch the full trailer below.



