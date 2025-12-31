The most-watched telecasts of 2025 included five Eagles games

The Eagles kept people glued to their TVs in 2025. Philly's Super Bowl LIX victory over the Chiefs was the most-watched telecast of the year, and four other Birds games cracked the top 100 broadcasts.

Super Bowl LIX attracted a whopping 126.7 million viewers, Variety reported. That's more than double the audience who tuned into the No. 2 telecast of the year, the AFC Championship Game between Kansas City and Buffalo, and over four times the amount who watched the fifth-most popular broadcast, the final game in the World Series showdown between the Dodgers and Blue Jays.

Coming off their Super Bowl, the Eagles headlined the NFL season kickoff game against the Cowboys on Sept. 4, which drew 23.5 million viewers. It was the 11th-most-watched telecast of 2025. NBC's hourlong rain delay coverage of the game alone attracted an audience of 16.7 million, making it the No. 27 television "event" of the year.

The Eagles' win over the Lions on Nov. 16 was the No. 16 broadcast with 21.3 million viewers, while their Thursday night loss to the Giants on Oct. 9 earned the No. 32 slot with 16.3 million viewers. Another 12.4 million people watched Philadelphia beat the Packers on Nov. 10, making the game the No. 54 telecast of the year.

A pop star from the Philly suburbs also appeared in highly rated shows and specials. Bucks County-born Sabrina Carpenter performed and won at the 67th Grammy Awards in early February, which 16.2 million people watched (No. 35 on the list). She also opened the "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary show with a duet of "Homeward Bound" with Paul Simon later that month. The special was the 30th-most-watched telecast of the year.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.