There are many ways to celebrate the new year in Philly, from the Parkway fireworks show to the Mummers Parade

Philadelphia is ready for a big 2026 and it plans to start the new year off with a bang — literally.

Three firework shows, including one capping a free concert by LL Cool J on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, are scheduled for Wednesday night. New Year's Day brings the 125th annual Mummers Parade.

To accommodate the New Year's revelers, SEPTA plans to operate additional late-night service on its subway and Regional Rail lines. But there's no need to wait until midnight to celebrate. For people who prefer to be asleep when 2026 begins, there are plenty of afternoon and evening parties taking place.

Here is a guide to the biggest celebrations this week, including the best viewing spots.

New Year's Eve Concert

Peter Yang/City of Philadelphia LL Cool J will play a free New Year's Eve concert at Eakins Oval on Dec. 31.

Rapper LL Cool J is headlining a New Year's Eve show on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway that also includes performances from DJ Jazzy Jeff, Adam Blackstone, Dorothy and Technician The DJ. Eakins Oval opens at 6 p.m., with the concert starting at 8 p.m. A fireworks show follows the concert's conclusion at midnight.

The Parkway and nearby roads will be closed before and during the event. Concertgoers must pass through metal detectors. Sanitation trucks will block roads near the Parkway, and police will use drones, helicopters and a marine unit to ensure safety.

Looking to avoid the crowds on the Parkway? Here are some other recommended viewing spots to check out the fireworks.

• Paine's Park, along the Schuylkill River Trail

• Sister Cities Park, 210 N. 18th St.

• Belmont Plateau, 1800 Belmont Mansion Dr.

• Lemon Hill Mansion, 1 Lemon Hill Dr.

• Along the Schuylkill Banks

• Girard Avenue Bridge, 123 W. Girard Ave.

• Drexel Park, 3100 Powelton Ave.

Delaware Riverfront Events

J. Fusco/Visit Philadelphia The Delaware Riverfront will expand its New Year's Eve fireworks show to ring in 2026.



Two fireworks shows take place along the Delaware River on New Year's Eve. The first begins at 6 p.m. and the latter rings in the new year at midnight.

The fireworks will be shot off from three vessels positioned from Port Richmond to Pennsport, and can be viewed from various spots along the Delaware Riverfront.

The New Year's Eve party at Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest offers the opportunity to see the fireworks while ice skating, dancing, riding the ferris wheel or enjoying festive food and drinks. Two ticketed time slots are available. The first runs from 5-8 p.m. The latter goes from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

At Cherry Street Pier, the National Liberty Museum will ring its replica Liberty Bell to mark the new year at a ticketed party that includes music, food and drinks. The party is open to people 21 and older.

NBC10 and Telemundo 62 will broadcast the 6 p.m. fireworks show. KYW Newsradio will simulcast the sounds from each show on 1060 AM and 103.9 FM.

Afternoon New Year's Celebrations

Several family-friendly celebrations taking place Wednesday afternoon are geared toward children who will be asleep when the clock strikes midnight and for adults who desire a well-rested New Year's Day. Cherry Street Pier is hosting a Kids Countdown with PopUpPlay from 5-7 p.m. It includes views of the 6 p.m. fireworks show, crafts, music, activities and a balloon drop to conclude the party. Tickets can be purchased online. Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse is hosting a free Noon Year's Eve event from 10 a.m. until noon. It includes games, activities, snacks, giveaways, a kid-friendly D and a countdown to noon.

Franklin Square Park has a free Kids New Year's Eve celebration that includes a "square drop" countdown. There will be crafts from 5-6 p.m., in addition to mini golf, food and drinks. The Delaware Riverfront's 6 p.m. fireworks show can be seen from the square. Franklin Square closes at 8 p.m.

Mummers Parade

Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice The 125th annual Mummers Parade will kick off New Year's Day 2026 at City Hall starting at 9 a.m.



The Mummers Parade, recently named the best holiday parade in the country, takes place Thursday on South Broad Street.

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Mummers' four divisions — fancies, comics, wenches and string bands — will march 1 1/2 miles from City Hall to Broad Street and Washington Avenue. Spectators can catch performances at three intersections along Broad Street — Sansom, Pine and Carpenter streets.

The string bands will perform at a special viewing area at 17th and Market streets before making their way to City Hall. They will begin setting up at 11 a.m. on Market Street between 17th and 21st streets, and on John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 17th and 20th streets.

Reserved bleacher seating is set up at City Hall, where the judges are stationed, but tickets are sold out. The 28th annual Fancy Brigade Finale — a pair of performances at the Pennsylvania Convention Center — also is sold out.

Various road closures and parking restrictions will begin taking effect on New Year's Eve and continue until the parade concludes.

The parade is being broadcast on WDPN-TV (MeTV2) and simulcast on WFMZ-TV Channel 69.