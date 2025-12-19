Mummers Parade 2026: Road closures, parking restrictions and how to watch

The Mummers Parade is returning for its 125th year on New Year's Day, and the city released a list of road closures, parking restrictions and viewing guides to prepare attendees for the colorful chaos that will make its way down Broad Street.

The event comes on the heels of Philly's annual tradition being named one of the best holiday parades in America by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. In celebration of its milestone anniversary, organizers are selling ornaments, plushies and T-shirts on its website and in the Live! Casino & Hotel.

Most parking and vehicle restrictions will be lifted at the conclusion of the parade.

Parade Route

There are no deviations from routine this year. The Mummers will start their trek at City Hall at 9 a.m. and work their way south down Broad Street to Washington Avenue until 7 p.m.

The judging of the dozens of brigades will take place at the west side of City Hall and seats will be available for purchase at the Independence Visitor Center or online.

Road Closures

From 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 29, to 7 a.m. Friday, Jan. 2, the following roads will be closed to vehicles for equipment delivery and setup.

• Southbound 15th Street at John F. Kennedy Boulevard

• Eastbound Market Street at 16th Street

Market Street will be closed from 15th Street to 21st Street on Wednesday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, Jan. 1, the following roads will be closed until the parade ends. The road closures will begin at 6 a.m., unless noted.

• 15th Street from Arch to Chestnut streets (starting at 3 a.m.)

• Market Street from 15th to 21st streets (starting at 3 a.m.)

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th to 20th streets

• North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

• 16th Street from Chestnut to Race streets

• 17th Street from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

• 18th Street from Ludlow to Race streets

• 19th Street from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

• 1500 block of Ranstead Street

• 1300 block of Carpenter Street

• 1000 block of South 13th Street

• Chestnut Street from the north side of 15th to 18th streets

• Cherry Street from 15th to 17th streets

• Arch Street from 15th to 17th streets

• Washington Avenue from 12th to 18th streets

Broad Street will be closed on New Year's Day starting at 7 a.m. until the parade's end and drivers will not be permitted to cross.

Parking Restrictions

Parking restrictions will be enforced along the parade route starting Sunday, Dec. 28.

From 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 26, until 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 2, parking will be prohibited on the east curb lane of 15th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square.

Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 27, no parking will be allowed and street and sidewalk vendors will be prohibited on the west side of 15th Street from Arch to Ranstead streets until 7 a.m. Friday, Jan. 2.

Parking will also be prohibited on the following streets from 4 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 30, until 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 1.

• Market Street from 15th to 21st streets

• John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper to 20th streets

Temporary no parking zones will be established at the following streets from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 1.

• Broad Street from Cherry to Ellsworth streets

• Juniper Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to East Penn Square

• South and East Penn Square from 15th to Juniper streets

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th to 20th streets

• North side of Logan Circle

• 16th Street from Chestnut to Race streets

• 17th Street from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

• 18th Street from Ludlow to Race streets

• 19th Street from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

• 1500 block of Ranstead Street

• 1300 block of Carpenter Street

• 1000 block of South 13th Street

• Chestnut Street from the north sides of 15th to 18th streets

• Cherry Street from 15th to 17th streets

• Arch Street from 15th to 17th streets

• Washington Avenue from 12th to 18th streets

Public Transit

No SEPTA detours or cancellations are planned. Parade attendees are encouraged to use the Market-Frankford Line and the Broad Street Line to get to the route.

How to watch

Aside from setting up camp along Broad Street, people can also visit the String Bands' staging areas along Market Street at John F. Kennedy Boulevard before they perform live for the City Hall judges at 11 a.m.

Wheelchair-accessible seats will be set up on 15th Street on the north side of the performance area, at the Philadelphia Fire Department House at 701 North Broad Street and in front of the High School for Creative and Performing Arts at 901 Broad Street.

The parade will be broadcast on Philly's local TV networks, across the Delaware Valley and in parts of the Poconos on WDPN-TV, 69 WFMZ, ZEAM, FrndlyTV, NewsOn and LocalNow.

Drones and unmanned aircraft systems are not permitted in any of the locations along the parade route. People can sign up for free text alerts for updates on weather, transit, public safety and event details by texting ReadyPhila to 888-777.