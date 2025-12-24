SEPTA to expand late-night service for New Year's Eve celebrations

SEPTA will operate on modified schedules for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day and will add late-night train service to accommodate for the city's New Year's Eve celebrations.

On Wednesday, select bus routes will operate on a modified schedule, while Regional Rail and subway routes will continue normal weekday service.

On Christmas Day, metro and bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule and bus route No. 204 will not run. No service will be offered on Regional Rail's Cynwyd Line.

Regional Rail lines operate on the following limited Christmas schedules:

Additional trains will be available on the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines before and after New Year's Eve fireworks. Some bus routes will operate on a modified weekday schedule, which can be viewed on SEPTA's website.

Late-night service will be added to the following Regional Rail lines on New Year's Eve for anyone who plans to attend the city's concert or fireworks shows:

• Chestnut Hill East

• Fox Chase

• Landsdale/Doylestown

• Manayunk/Norristown

• Media/Wawa

• Paoli/Thorndale to Malvern Station only

• Trenton

• Warminster

• West Trenton

• Wilmington/Newark to Marcus Hook only

All transit will operate on a Sunday schedule during New Year's Day, and bus route No. 204 will not operate.

Starting at 8:15 a.m. on New Year's Day, bus routes 4, 16, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 48, 62, 124, 125, B1 Owl and L1 Owl will be detoured on 15th Street between JFK Boulevard and Chestnut Street in preparation for the Mummers Parade.

SEPTA to replace Fox Chase trains

On Monday, SEPTA recommended that Fox Chase Line passengers allocate more travel time in the new year as shuttle buses will replace mid-day train service from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. between Fox Chase Station and Wayne Junction Station on weekdays from Jan. 5 to April 3 as the authority does track repairs and replacement.

Fox Chase Line riders will be offered bus service at Fox Chase, Ryers, Cheltenham, Lawndale and Olney stations and reach a connection at Wayne Junction Station, which will continue to operate trains to and from Center City stops. No bus connection will be available for train No. 817.

Inbound trips toward Center City will depart Fox Chase Station 28 minutes earlier than regularly scheduled trains and trains will depart five minutes after the buses' arrival at Wayne Junction Station. SEPTA said customers should add around 30 to 35 minutes to their planned travel times.

For travelers riding toward Fox Chase during this time, connecting buses will depart Wayne Junction Station five minutes after train arrival. Riders should add between 35 and 40 minutes to their travel time, the authority said. The Fox Chase Line online schedule can be referenced for specific train and bus times.