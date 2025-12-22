Philly expands New Year's Eve firework shows so there are more places to 'enjoy the magic'

Philadelphia is expanding its New Year's Eve firework shows to include two additional launching points so more people will be able to catch the illuminations from their neighborhoods, officials said Monday.

The city typically has one barge positioned on the Delaware River near Old City to light fireworks, but the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation said during a news conference it will have three vessels spread out along the waterfront so people from Port Richmond to Pennsport can catch the shows at 6 p.m. and midnight.

Ticketed viewing is available at the Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, but the spectacle can be seen from rooftops, decks and driveways around Philadelphia, DRWC CEO Joe Forkin said. The 6 p.m. show will also be televised on NBC10 and Telemundo 62, and KYW will simulcast the sounds from both shows on 1060 AM and 103.9 FM.

"We are going to light up the Philly sky for 2026, that means more places across the city for everybody to gather, celebrate and enjoy the magic," Forkin said.

Earlier this month, the city announced that it would also host a free concert at Eakins Oval on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. LL Cool J will headline, and DJ Jazzy Jeff, Adam Blackstone, Dorothy and Technician the DJ also will perform. Concertgoers can enter the area via Binswanger Triangle or Pennsylvania Avenue and Spring Garden Street. Gates open at 6 p.m. for the show, and performances begin at 8 p.m.

During the event, sanitation trucks will be blocking the roads around the parkway to prevent any vehicles from entering the concert area. For additional safety, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said law enforcement will be deploying drones, helicopters and a marine unit. Attendees will also need to pass through metal detectors on their way into Eakins Oval.

Philadelphia officials said that the New Year's Eve event will kick off the city's busy 2026, when it will be hosting World Cup matches, the MLB All-Star Game and the semiquincentennial honoring America's 250th birthday. Jennifer Nagle, a vice president at the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the city expects to generate $950 million in visitor spending and $1 billion in economic impact for the city in 2026.

Ahead of the concert, the city will begin closing roads to make way for the night's events. Here's how to get around.

From 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31, until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 1, the following roads will be closed.

• The inner lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to Eakins Oval

• The outer lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 22nd Street to Eakins Oval

• Eakins Oval

• Spring Garden Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to 31st Street

• 23rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Eakins Oval

• MLK Drive from Sweet Briar Drive to Eakins Oval

• Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue — the inbound lanes of Kelly Drive starting at Fountain Green Drive will close as of 5 p.m.

From noon on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1:

• Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive



From 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1:

• Lemon Hill Drive

• Sedgley Drive

• Waterworks Drive

• Poplar Drive



Philadelphia Police may close additional streets if necessary. In that case, the below streets would close as of 6 p.m. and immediately reopen following the conclusion of the concert and fireworks.

• Spring Garden Tunnel

• I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street

• I-676 on-ramp at 22nd Street

• I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden Street going eastbound

• 21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

• 22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

A number of streets will be temporary no parking zones. Cars parked in these areas will be towed and relocated. If that occurs, vehicle owners must call the police district of the area where the car was parked. Those areas are:

• Spring Garden Tunnel

• I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street

• I-676 on-ramp at 22nd Street

• I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden Street going eastbound

• 21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

• 22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

• 2200–2300 Park Towne Place (north side)

• 2200 Pennsylvania Avenue (south side)

Additional road closures will be in place on New Year's Day to accommodate the Mummers Parade.