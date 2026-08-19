Alex G's soundtrack for 'Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma' is out Friday

Before he heads out on tour with Phoebe Bridgers, Delco musician Alex G is dropping new movie music.

The Havertown native penned the score for "Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma," the meta horror film starring Birds superfan Hannah Einbinder that hit Philly theaters last weekend. Alex G's instrumental themes will be featured on the soundtrack, alongside "Pain is the Heart of Love," an original track he recorded with Paul Buchanan of the bygone Scottish band the Blue Nile.

That song dropped last week ahead of the soundtrack's release on digital platforms this Friday. It features lyrics from "Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma" director Jane Schoenbrun, who also hired Alex G to score their previous two films, "We're All Going to the World's Fair" and "I Saw the TV Glow."

Their latest soundtrack collaboration also includes music not by Alex G that appears in the film. Listeners can expect ample '90s pop and rock like R.E.M., Donna Lewis and Counting Crows. (After seeing the movie, you'll never hear "A Long December" the same way.) But a few post-2000 tracks made the cut. Sally Shapiro's Italo disco earworm "Anorak Christmas" and Andy Shauf's thematically appropriate "Satan" are on the album, too.

Physical media hoarders can preorder the "Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma" soundtrack on a faux blood-spattered vinyl, CD or cassette. All items will ship in October.

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