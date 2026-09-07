More Events:

September 07, 2026

Build fairy houses in Morris Arboretum & Gardens' Whimsical Woods this fall

The Oct. 3 workshop for ages 5 and older will use clay and natural materials before participants take their creations into the garden's fairy-themed woodland.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Family-Friendly Arts & Crafts
Fairy Houses at Morris Arboretum Provided Courtesy/Morris Arboretum & Gardens

Kids can build miniature fairy houses using clay and natural materials during an Oct. 3 workshop at Morris Arboretum & Gardens.

Tiny houses are coming to Morris Arboretum & Gardens this fall, but these are being built for fairies.

Kids ages 5 and older can create their own miniature fairy houses during a hands-on workshop Saturday, Oct. 3. The 90-minute activity begins at 10:30 a.m. and combines an indoor craft project with time outside in Whimsical Woods.

The workshop will start indoors, where children and their accompanying adults will use natural materials, clay and other decorative materials to construct the bases of their fairy houses and create tiny accessories. From there, they can bring their creations into Whimsical Woods and continue decorating them with natural materials found outside.

Whimsical Woods is Morris Arboretum's children's garden, where its Fairy Garden invites kids to build miniature homes from materials found in nature. The area also includes Willow Wander, a 40-foot-long tunnel made from living willow branches.

Registration is required and costs $35 for Morris Arboretum members and $40 for nonmembers. One registration covers one adult and one child, and an additional registration is required for each additional child.

Building Fairy Houses

Saturday, Oct. 3 | 10:30 a.m.-noon
Morris Arboretum & Gardens
100 E. Northwestern Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
Ages 5 and older
Members: $35 | Nonmembers: $40
Registration required

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Family-Friendly Arts & Crafts Philadelphia Morris Arboretum

Featured

Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Your next job could be at PHL
Limited - Columbia Montour - village

Your guide to autumn in the heart of Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Business

Openings and closings

Poe's Dev. Roundup

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Prevention

Philly reports its first West Nile Virus cases of 2026; here's how to avoid mosquito bites

west nile virus 2026 mosquito

Holiday

Christmas Village shoppers no longer will be allowed inside booths

Christmas Village accessibility

Jobs

Your next job could be at PHL

Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Mike Gansey talks Jaylen Brown trade and LeBron James signing amid transformational summer

Gansey 8.7.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved