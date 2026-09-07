Build fairy houses in Morris Arboretum & Gardens' Whimsical Woods this fall

Tiny houses are coming to Morris Arboretum & Gardens this fall, but these are being built for fairies.

Kids ages 5 and older can create their own miniature fairy houses during a hands-on workshop Saturday, Oct. 3. The 90-minute activity begins at 10:30 a.m. and combines an indoor craft project with time outside in Whimsical Woods.

The workshop will start indoors, where children and their accompanying adults will use natural materials, clay and other decorative materials to construct the bases of their fairy houses and create tiny accessories. From there, they can bring their creations into Whimsical Woods and continue decorating them with natural materials found outside.

Whimsical Woods is Morris Arboretum's children's garden, where its Fairy Garden invites kids to build miniature homes from materials found in nature. The area also includes Willow Wander, a 40-foot-long tunnel made from living willow branches.

Registration is required and costs $35 for Morris Arboretum members and $40 for nonmembers. One registration covers one adult and one child, and an additional registration is required for each additional child.

Saturday, Oct. 3 | 10:30 a.m.-noon

Morris Arboretum & Gardens

100 E. Northwestern Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19118

Ages 5 and older

Members: $35 | Nonmembers: $40

Registration required

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