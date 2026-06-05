Phoebe Bridgers will bring 'The Lost Tour' to Philly in September

Phoebe Bridgers will bring “The Lost Tour” to Philadelphia on Monday, Sept. 28.

The concert will take place at Xfinity Mobile Arena and is one of 24 North American dates on Bridgers' first full band tour since 2023. Alex G will open the show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 12, at 10 a.m. Fans can register now for artist presales that begin June 9.

The tour follows a series of surprise acoustic performances Bridgers held around the country this spring, including a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden.

The concert will be phone-free. Attendees will be required to place phones, smart watches and other devices in locked Yondr pouches before entering the venue. The pouches remain with attendees throughout the show and are unlocked after the performance ends.

Monday, Sept. 28

Xfinity Mobile Arena

3601 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

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