More Events:

June 05, 2026

Phoebe Bridgers will bring 'The Lost Tour' to Philly in September

Bridgers' first full band tour since 2023 includes a Sept. 28 stop at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Performances
Phoebe Bridgers Photo Credit/Olof Grind

Phoebe Bridgers will perform at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Sept. 28 as part of “The Lost Tour.”

Phoebe Bridgers will bring “The Lost Tour” to Philadelphia on Monday, Sept. 28.

The concert will take place at Xfinity Mobile Arena and is one of 24 North American dates on Bridgers' first full band tour since 2023. Alex G will open the show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 12, at 10 a.m. Fans can register now for artist presales that begin June 9.

The tour follows a series of surprise acoustic performances Bridgers held around the country this spring, including a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden.

The concert will be phone-free. Attendees will be required to place phones, smart watches and other devices in locked Yondr pouches before entering the venue. The pouches remain with attendees throughout the show and are unlocked after the performance ends.

Phoebe Bridgers' "The Lost Tour"

Monday, Sept. 28
Xfinity Mobile Arena
3601 S Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19148

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Concerts Performances Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena

Featured

NJ Flea MArkets

Must-shop deals at NJ flea markets
Limited - A kayak tour on the Gunpowder River.

Summer starts in Harford County with waterfront dining, festivals and outdoor adventures

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Philly Pride March: Road closures, parking restrictions for Sunday

Pride parade road closures

Sponsored

Celebrate America250 in Cape May County

Cape May Things to Do 250

Women's Health

GLP-1 weight-loss drugs may help lower risk of breast cancer, Penn study finds

Breast Cancer GLP-1s

Arts & Culture

As the Pride March leaves the Gayborhood, other events move in

Gayborhood pride events 2026

Scavenger Hunts

The Rittenhouse Ramble Scavenger Hunt turns one of Philly's most popular neighborhoods into a giant puzzle

Rittenhouse Ramble Scavenger Hunt

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Another candidate to replace Daryl Morey, Jared McCain keeps surging and more

Olshey 5.16.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved