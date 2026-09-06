Fantasy football: The key to victory in your league? Draft rookies

September 06, 2026
Want to win your league? Draft rookies. Lots of them. Stash them on your bench. Monitor them on waivers. Be on rookie watch. If you hit on an Emeka Egbuka or Ladd McConkey, you could win your league. If you don't, you can just drop them for a waiver wire player (who is close to who you'd otherwise be drafting anyway).
One of the biggest market inefficiencies in fantasy football is the entire rookie class. There isn't enough information available yet for experts, or for the drafting public to know how to correctly place them in the draft pool. They haven't played in the NFL. Even the teams themselves don't know their rookie skill players will end up on the depth chart or how their games will translate to the pro ranks.
Which means there are huge values to be had, and players who will be way more expensive in future drafts can be dirt cheap this year.
They're lottery tickets, and targeting guys like Jonah Coleman on the Broncos, or De'Zhaun Stribling on the 49ers could be enormously boost your chances of winning if they pan out. And if they don't, you can just pick up a boring veteran on the waiver wire to replace them later.
Keep in mind, sometimes it takes time for these guys to pop. So keep them on your bench if they're not performing for as long as you can.
Bolded in the tables below are the rookies who were underrated in their initial fantasy "offering" back in 2025. We've compared their initial ADP (average draft position) to their market-corrected positioning the next season. Consider all of this data when you're strategizing to build your team. We've included data from the previous six fantasy drafts as well, with the breakout players bolded. There are hits and misses, but you'll see many more success stories than you expect.
Here's a look at last year's rookies and how they are ranked in 2026:
|Pos
|Player
|2025 ADP
|This year ADP
|RB
|Ashton Jeanty
|10.0
|16.3
|RB
|Omarion Hampton
|30.3
|15.7
|RB
|TreVeyon Henderson
|45.7
|58.7
|RB
|RJ Harvey
|53.0
|87.3
|WR
|Tetairoa McMillian
|58.3
|40.0
|WR
|Travis Hunter
|71.7
|NR
|RB
|Kaleb Johnson
|75.3
|NR
|WR
|Emeka Egbuka
|80.6
|44.0
|WR
|Matthew Golden
|90.3
|134.4
|TE
|Tyler Warren
|93.7
|49.7
|RB
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|97.7
|100.3
|RB
|Quinshon Judkins
|107.3
|46.0
|RB
|Bhayshul Tuten
|148.7
|56.7
|WR
|Luther Burden III
|158.3
|53.7
|QB
|Cam Ward
|165.3
|NR
|TE
|Harold Fannin
|NR
|70.7
|RB
|Kyle Monangai
|NR
|102.0
|QB
|Jaxon Dart
|NR
|100.3
The market tried to correct things in 2025, with a lot of early picks going toward rookie RBs. But still there were some breakouts. Here's a look at the last few years and how rookies were improperly valued by drafting teams, with 2024 up next:
|Pos
|Player
|2024 ADP
|2025 ADP
|WR
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|26.2
|37.7
|WR
|Malik Nabors
|47.2
|16.4
|WR
|Xavier Worthy
|74.8
|42.3
|RB
|Jonathan Brooks
|80.1
|NR
|WR
|Keon Coleman
|91.4
|83.2
|WR
|Ladd McConkey
|92.2
|29.6
|RB
|Blake Corum
|100.6
|NR
|RB
|Trey Benson
|103.4
|139.7
|QB
|Caleb Williams
|103.4
|103.8
|QB
|Jayden Daniels
|106.3
|26.5
|TE
|Brock Bowers
|117.2
|46.1
|WR
|Rome Odunze
|127.9
|81.0
|RB
|Ray Davis
|137.0
|149.0
|WR
|Brian Thomas
|138.8
|17.5
|QB
|Bo Nix
|150.0
|64.1
|RB
|Kimani Vidal
|154.2
|NR
|RB
|Bucky Irving
|154.8
|14.3
|RB
|Braelon Allen
|159.0
|144.3
|RB
|Tyrone Tracy
|NR
|71.1
|WR
|Ricky Pearsell
|NR
|79.2
|QB
|Drake Maye
|NR
|111.7
In 2024, this trend continued. Puka Nakua, CJ Stroud and Tank Dell were all waiver wire additions in their first seasons. It's possible if you are in a keeper league that you still have Nakua below market value on your roster:
|Pos
|Player
|2023 ADP
|2024 ADP
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|8.8
|4.6
|RB
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|36.7
|9.7
|WR
|Jordan Addison
|78.4
|131.6
|WR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|83.0
|91.7
|WR
|Quintin Johnston
|96.1
|154.6
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|100.0
|56.8
|RB
|Zach Charbonnet
|107.2
|128.1
|QB
|Anthony Richardson
|125.5
|56.1
|TE
|Dalton Kincaid
|146.9
|59.2
|WR
|Jonathan Mingo
|152.1
|NR
|TE
|Sam Laporta
|152.9
|29.8
|WR
|Marvin Mims
|154.2
|176.7
|WR
|Jalin Hyatt
|163.1
|NR
|RB
|Roschon Johnson
|NR
|161.7
|WR
|Dontayvion Wicks
|NR
|153.9
|WR
|Puka Nacua
|NR
|15.0
|WR
|Tank Dell
|NR
|57.2
|WR
|Rashee Rice
|NR
|66.8
|WR
|Jayden Reed
|NR
|65.3
|QB
|CJ Stroud
|NR
|51.3
|Pos
|Player
|2022 ADP
|2023 ADP
|RB
|Breece Hall
|44.4
|36.6
|RB
|Dameon Pierce
|70.5
|57.0
|RB
|James Cook
|92.0
|77.6
|RB
|Kenneth Walker III
|92.9
|47.9
|WR
|Drake London
|102.2
|44.1
|WR
|Chris Olave
|110.4
|20.4
|RB
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|112.7
|94.2
|WR
|Skyy Moore
|118.1
|109.1
|WR
|George Pickens
|123.6
|70.0
|WR
|Treylon Burks
|129.3
|88.7
|RB
|Zamir White
|130.5
|153.7
|WR
|Romeo Doubs
|134.1
|127.7
|TE
|Trey McBride
|NR
|NR
|WR
|Christian Watson
|NR
|48.6
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|NR
|15.6
|WR
|Jameson Williams
|NR
|120.3
In 2022 every single rookie fantasy player — besides McBride, who broke out a year later, and Zamir White, who is slated to start for the Raiders this season — improved their fantasy stock after just one season.
The 2021 class:
|Pos
|Player
|2021 ADP
|2022 ADP
|RB
|Najee Harris
|13.3
|6.4
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|44.0
|40.6
|RB
|Javonte Williams
|57.4
|19.1
|RB
|Trey Sermon
|67.0
|119.4
|RB
|Michael Carter
|76.6
|98.5
|WR
|J'Marr Chase
|77.3
|11.5
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|84.1
|86.6
|WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|105.2
|44.2
|QB
|Trey Lance
|118.8
|97.6
|QB
|Trevor Lawrence
|126.7
|148.3
|QB
|Justin Fields
|132.0
|151.3
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|134.0
|87.9
|RB
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|134.1
|86.4
|RB
|Chuba Hubbard
|134.1
|126.4
|QB
|Mac Jones
|147.8
|163.9
|RB
|Kenny Gainwell
|155.4
|119.2
|WR
|Rondale Moore
|161.3
|165.1
|WR
|Terrance Marshall
|162.2
|NR
|WR
|Amon Ra St Brown
|162.6
|85.6
|TE
|Pat Freiermuth
|163.3
|121.5
|QB
|Zach Wilson
|176.4
|182.9
|RB
|Elijah Mitchell
|NR
|41.7
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|NR
|42.0
|WR
|Rashod Bateman
|NR
|93.6
|WR
|Ladarius Toney
|NR
|110.9
Most rookies drafted in 2021 held their value at worst, with most of them getting better ADP in their second season. Getting good value is the entire purpose of a fantasy draft and rookies are like investments in stocks. They may not average 15 points per game in the first few weeks of the season, but the season is a grind and they could by Week 13.
Here is 2020's rookie class and their leap to 2021:
|Pos
|Player
|2020 ADP
|2021 ADP
|RB
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|5.6
|18.3
|RB
|Jonathan Taylor
|33.3
|11.9
|RB
|Cam Akers
|52.2
|NR (injured)
|RB
|J.K. Dobbins
|69.9
|NR (injured)
|WR
|CeeDee Lamb
|102.6
|31.1
|WR
|Jerry Jeudy
|111.6
|68.1
|RB
|D'Andre Swift
|62.7
|33.7
|WR
|Jalen Reagor
|112.4
|161.0
|WR
|Henry Ruggs III
|114.1
|122.5
|QB
|Joe Burrow
|143.8
|110.2
|WR
|Justin Jefferson
|135.4
|23.3
|RB
|Zack Moss
|86.5
|76.9
|WR
|Brandon Aiyuk
|154.6
|55.8
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|NR
|64.6
|WR
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|156.0
|97.7
|QB
|Tua Tagovailoa
|NR
|158.0
|RB
|A.J. Dillon
|123.3
|79.0
|WR
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|NR
|92.1
|RB
|Antonio Gibson
|81.6
|14.4
|WR
|Bryan Edwards
|NR
|151.6
|QB
|Justin Herbert
|NR
|61.2
|WR
|Chase Claypool
|166.9
|61.3
|QB
|Jalen Hurts
|NR
|95.1
**Was drafted relatively highly and assumed a starter before season-ending injury.
You can see the trend loud and clear. Here's one more class from 2019:
|Pos
|Player
|2019 ADP
|2020 ADP
|RB
|David Montgomery
|29.7
|57.5
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|31.8
|9.4
|RB
|Miles Sanders
|52.4
|13.4
|RB
|Devin Singletary
|82.9
|52.8
|RB
|Tony Pollard
|83.3
|119.8
|RB
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|96.0
|127.0
|QB
|Kyler Murray
|109.8
|61.1
|RB
|Justice Hill
|111.8
|NR
|RB
|Alexander Mattison
|127.2
|97.0
|WR
|D.K. Metcalf
|132.8
|45.6
|TE
|T.J. Hockenson
|136.2
|140.0
|WR
|Mecole Hardman
|138.6
|109.6
|RB
|Damien Harris
|143.4
|103.3
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|153.1
|87.7
|WR
|K'Neal Harry
|ND
|154.4
|TE
|Noah Fant
|ND
|115.6
|WR
|Marquise Brown
|ND
|57.7
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|ND
|42.2
|WR
|Diontae Johnson
|ND
|94.0
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