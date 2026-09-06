More Sports:

September 06, 2026

Fantasy football: The key to victory in your league? Draft rookies

One of the best ways to get a leg up in fantasy football is to get in on rookies early.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
De'Zhaun-Stribling-49ers-fantasy-football_090626 Sergio Estrada/Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Adding De'Zhaun Stribling in the 10th or 11th round could be a league-winning move if he pans out.

Want to win your league? Draft rookies. Lots of them. Stash them on your bench. Monitor them on waivers. Be on rookie watch. If you hit on an Emeka Egbuka or Ladd McConkey, you could win your league. If you don't, you can just drop them for a waiver wire player (who is close to who you'd otherwise be drafting anyway).

One of the biggest market inefficiencies in fantasy football is the entire rookie class. There isn't enough information available yet for experts, or for the drafting public to know how to correctly place them in the draft pool. They haven't played in the NFL. Even the teams themselves don't know their rookie skill players will end up on the depth chart or how their games will translate to the pro ranks. 

Which means there are huge values to be had, and players who will be way more expensive in future drafts can be dirt cheap this year. 

They're lottery tickets, and targeting guys like Jonah Coleman on the Broncos, or De'Zhaun Stribling on the 49ers could be enormously boost your chances of winning if they pan out. And if they don't, you can just pick up a boring veteran on the waiver wire to replace them later.

Keep in mind, sometimes it takes time for these guys to pop. So keep them on your bench if they're not performing for as long as you can.

Bolded in the tables below are the rookies who were underrated in their initial fantasy "offering" back in 2025. We've compared their initial ADP (average draft position) to their market-corrected positioning the next season. Consider all of this data when you're strategizing to build your team. We've included data from the previous six fantasy drafts as well, with the breakout players bolded. There are hits and misses, but you'll see many more success stories than you expect.

Here's a look at last year's rookies and how they are ranked in 2026:

PosPlayer2025 ADPThis year ADP
RBAshton Jeanty10.016.3
RBOmarion Hampton30.315.7
RBTreVeyon Henderson45.758.7
RBRJ Harvey53.087.3
WRTetairoa McMillian58.340.0
WRTravis Hunter71.7NR
RBKaleb Johnson75.3NR
WREmeka Egbuka80.644.0
WRMatthew Golden90.3134.4
TETyler Warren93.749.7
RBJacory Croskey-Merritt97.7100.3 
RBQuinshon Judkins107.346.0
RBBhayshul Tuten148.756.7
WRLuther Burden III158.353.7
QBCam Ward165.3NR
TEHarold FanninNR70.7 
RBKyle MonangaiNR102.0
QBJaxon DartNR100.3


The market tried to correct things in 2025, with a lot of early picks going toward rookie RBs. But still there were some breakouts. Here's a look at the last few years and how rookies were improperly valued by drafting teams, with 2024 up next:

PosPlayer2024 ADP2025 ADP
WR Marvin Harrison Jr.26.237.7
WRMalik Nabors47.216.4
WRXavier Worthy74.842.3
 RBJonathan Brooks80.1NR
WRKeon Coleman91.483.2
WRLadd McConkey92.229.6
RBBlake Corum 100.6NR
RB Trey Benson103.4139.7
QBCaleb Williams103.4103.8 
QBJayden Daniels106.326.5
TEBrock Bowers117.246.1
WRRome Odunze127.981.0 
RBRay Davis137.0149.0 
WRBrian Thomas138.817.5
QBBo Nix150.064.1
RBKimani Vidal154.2NR
RBBucky Irving154.814.3
RBBraelon Allen159.0144.3
 RBTyrone TracyNR71.1
WRRicky PearsellNR79.2
QBDrake MayeNR111.7


In 2024, this trend continued. Puka Nakua, CJ Stroud and Tank Dell were all waiver wire additions in their first seasons. It's possible if you are in a keeper league that you still have Nakua below market value on your roster:

PosPlayer2023 ADP2024 ADP
RBBijan Robinson8.84.6
RBJahmyr Gibbs36.79.7
WRJordan Addison78.4131.6
WRJaxon Smith-Njigba83.091.7
WRQuintin Johnston96.1154.6
WRZay Flowers100.056.8
RBZach Charbonnet107.2128.1
QBAnthony Richardson125.556.1
TEDalton Kincaid146.959.2
WRJonathan Mingo152.1NR
TE Sam Laporta152.929.8
WRMarvin Mims154.2176.7
WRJalin Hyatt163.1NR
RBRoschon JohnsonNR161.7
WRDontayvion WicksNR153.9
WRPuka NacuaNR15.0
WRTank DellNR57.2
WRRashee RiceNR66.8
WRJayden ReedNR65.3
QBCJ StroudNR51.3

In 2023, 13 of 20 rookies increased their fantasy value — 65% — which is a pretty good hit rate. It was even better in 2022-to-2023:

PosPlayer2022 ADP2023 ADP
RBBreece Hall44.436.6
RBDameon Pierce70.557.0
RBJames Cook92.077.6
RBKenneth Walker III92.947.9
WRDrake London102.244.1
WRChris Olave110.420.4
RBBrian Robinson Jr.112.794.2
WRSkyy Moore118.1109.1 
WRGeorge Pickens123.670.0
WRTreylon Burks129.388.7
RBZamir White130.5153.7
WRRomeo Doubs134.1127.7
TETrey McBrideNRNR
WRChristian WatsonNR48.6
WRGarrett WilsonNR15.6
WRJameson WilliamsNR120.3


In 2022 every single rookie fantasy player — besides McBride, who broke out a year later, and Zamir White, who is slated to start for the Raiders this season — improved their fantasy stock after just one season. 

The 2021 class:

PosPlayer2021 ADP2022 ADP
RBNajee Harris13.36.4
TEKyle Pitts44.040.6
RBJavonte Williams57.419.1
RBTrey Sermon67.0119.4
RBMichael Carter76.698.5
WRJ'Marr Chase77.311.5  
WRDeVonta Smith84.186.6
WRJaylen Waddle105.244.2
QBTrey Lance118.897.6
QBTrevor Lawrence126.7148.3
QBJustin Fields132.0151.3
WRElijah Moore134.087.9
RBRhamondre Stevenson
134.186.4
RBChuba Hubbard134.1126.4
QBMac Jones147.8163.9
RBKenny Gainwell155.4119.2
WRRondale Moore161.3165.1
WRTerrance Marshall162.2NR
WRAmon Ra St Brown162.685.6
TEPat Freiermuth163.3121.5
QBZach Wilson176.4182.9
RBElijah MitchellNR41.7
 RBTravis EtienneNR42.0
WRRashod BatemanNR93.6
WRLadarius ToneyNR110.9


Most rookies drafted in 2021 held their value at worst, with most of them getting better ADP in their second season. Getting good value is the entire purpose of a fantasy draft and rookies are like investments in stocks. They may not average 15 points per game in the first few weeks of the season, but the season is a grind and they could by Week 13.

Here is 2020's rookie class and their leap to 2021:

PosPlayer2020 ADP2021 ADP
RBClyde Edwards-Helaire5.618.3
RBJonathan Taylor33.311.9
RBCam Akers52.2NR (injured)
RBJ.K. Dobbins69.9NR (injured)
WRCeeDee Lamb102.631.1
WR Jerry Jeudy111.668.1
RBD'Andre Swift62.733.7
WRJalen Reagor112.4161.0
WRHenry Ruggs III114.1122.5
QBJoe Burrow143.8110.2
WRJustin Jefferson135.423.3
RBZack Moss86.576.9
WRBrandon Aiyuk154.655.8
WRTee HigginsNR64.6
WRMichael Pittman Jr.156.097.7
QBTua TagovailoaNR158.0
RBA.J. Dillon123.379.0
WRLaviska Shenault Jr.NR92.1
RBAntonio Gibson81.614.4
WRBryan EdwardsNR151.6
QBJustin HerbertNR61.2
WRChase Claypool166.961.3
QBJalen HurtsNR95.1

**Was drafted relatively highly and assumed a starter before season-ending injury.

You can see the trend loud and clear. Here's one more class from 2019:

PosPlayer2019 ADP2020 ADP
RBDavid Montgomery29.757.5
RBJosh Jacobs31.89.4
RBMiles Sanders52.413.4
RBDevin Singletary82.952.8
RBTony Pollard83.3119.8
RBDarrell Henderson Jr.96.0127.0
QBKyler Murray109.861.1
RBJustice Hill111.8NR
RBAlexander Mattison127.297.0
WRD.K. Metcalf132.845.6
TET.J. Hockenson136.2140.0
WRMecole Hardman138.6109.6
RBDamien Harris143.4103.3
WRDeebo Samuel153.187.7
WRK'Neal HarryND154.4
TENoah FantND115.6
WRMarquise BrownND
57.7
WRA.J. BrownND42.2
WR Diontae JohnsonND
94.0

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia Eagles

Featured

Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Your next job could be at PHL
Limited - Columbia Montour - village

Your guide to autumn in the heart of Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Towing companies ordered to halt intimidation haven't stopped, AG says

Angelina's Towing Philadelphia

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Prevention

Who should get flu, COVID or RSV shots this fall? Here's what medical groups recommend

COVID Flu Vaccine Guidelines

Food & Drink

Mixteca, an agave bar opening in the former Martha space, to serve up two Philly-inspired drinks

Mixteca exterior east kensington

Jobs

Your next job could be at PHL

Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Mike Gansey talks Jaylen Brown trade and LeBron James signing amid transformational summer

Gansey 8.7.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved