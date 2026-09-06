Giant Oktoberfests are coming to a South Street block and the 23rd Street Armory

Brauhaus Schmitz is planning two versions of Oktoberfest in Philly this fall, starting with a free South Street block party and ending with three ticketed sessions inside the 23rd Street Armory.

The all-ages South Street Oktoberfest will take place Saturday, Sept. 26, followed by three 21+ armory sessions on Friday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 10.

The South Street event, now in its 18th year, runs from noon-8 p.m. outside the German restaurant on the 700 block. A covered biergarten will have seating for up to 1,000 people, with nearly a dozen German beers and Bavarian food available for purchase.

Die Heimatklänge will play oom-pah music, and the United German Hungarians will perform traditional folk dances. A liter-lifting competition, face painting and outdoor games also are planned.

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Admission to the street festival is free, and food and drinks are pay-as-you-go. A $125 VIP package includes access to the indoor Brauer Bund Bierhall, a buffet served from noon-6 p.m., seven beer tokens, reserved seating, a glass liter mug and a festival T-shirt.

Two weeks later, Brauhaus Schmitz will remake the 16,000-square-foot 23rd Street Armory as an indoor beer hall. Blue-and-white decorations will cover the space, which will be furnished with festival tables and benches imported from Germany.

Hofbräu beer will be poured into liter glasses, and the food lineup includes bratwurst, roast chicken, roast pork and pretzels. Die Heimatklänge and the United German Hungarians will perform Friday night and Saturday afternoon. The Bratwurst Boys will play during the final session Saturday night, when the dancers will also perform.

The armory event is divided into three four-hour sessions: 7:30-11:30 p.m. on Friday, 1-5 p.m. on Saturday and 7:30-11:30 p.m. on Saturday. General admission starts at $35 and includes entry and one liter of beer. VIP packages add early admission, reserved seating, two liters of beer, a food platter and table service.

Tickets and additional information are available through Brauhaus Schmitz.

18th annual South Street Oktoberfest

Saturday, Sept. 26 | Noon-8 p.m.

700 block of South Street

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Free admission; food and drinks sold separately

All ages; 21+ to drink

VIP tickets: $125

8th annual 23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest

Friday, Oct. 9 | 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10 | 1-5 p.m. and 7:30-11:30 p.m.

23rd Street Armory

22 S. 23rd St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

General admission starts at $35

Ages 21 and older

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