How busy families can stay healthy throughout the school year

By the time the school year settles into its rhythm, most families are juggling packed calendars, long to-do lists, and very little downtime. When schedules feel nonstop, healthy routines can slip without anyone noticing. A few steady habits can help everyone stay on track.

Keep up with checkups

Preventive care isn’t exciting, but it works. Regular physicals can catch small concerns before they become bigger ones.

Adults should talk with their primary care provider about how often to schedule preventive visits, which are often annual. School-age children should see their doctor once a year for a well-child visit. These appointments allow your child’s doctor to track growth and development, update medical history, and screen for potential issues. They’re also a great time to make sure everyone is up to date on recommended vaccinations. Staying current helps protect your household and the community.

Fuel the day with balanced meals

Food affects energy, focus, and mood more than most of us realize.

A balanced diet supports children’s growth and brain development and helps the whole family maintain a healthy weight. A healthy diet can also help strengthen the immune system, which matters when kids are spending long days in classrooms and activities.

Try to build meals around fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins such as beans, fish, chicken, eggs, or lean cuts of meat. Breakfast doesn’t have to be complicated. A mix of protein, whole grains, and fruit provides a strong start to the day. Lunch should follow a similar pattern, adding at least one vegetable. Simple snacks like fruit, yogurt, nuts, or vegetable sticks can help prevent that late-afternoon crash.

Kids often forget to drink water when they’re busy, so it’s important to remind them to take sips throughout the day. Depending on age and activity level, most children need about 4 to 8 cups of water per day, with more required during sports or hot weather.

Build movement into everyday life

Children should get at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day. That may sound like a lot, but it adds up fast. Walking the dog, playing tag, riding bikes, shooting hoops in the driveway, or even dancing in the living room all count.

And adults benefit just as much. When parents stay active, kids are more likely to see movement as a normal part of daily life rather than another task on the calendar.

Protect sleep

Sleep is often the first thing sacrificed during busy weeks, but it shouldn’t be.

School-aged children need nine to 12 hours of sleep each night. Most adults need at least seven. Consistent bedtimes and wake times, even on weekends, help support healthy, restorative sleep. Your bedrooms should be dark, quiet, and cool. Limiting the use of screens in the evening, and powering down devices about an hour before bed, makes it easier for everyone to wind down.

Reinforce hygiene habits

With colds, flu, and other viruses circulating throughout the year, frequent handwashing remains one of the most effective ways to prevent illness. Encourage kids to wash with soap and warm water for about 20 seconds, especially before eating and after using the bathroom.

Another effective and polite habit is coughing or sneezing into your elbow. Cleaning high-touch surfaces regularly can also prevent illness. And when someone in the household is sick, they should stay home, when possible, to help limit the spread.

Check in emotionally

It’s easy to focus on physical health and overlook how everyone is feeling emotionally.

Transitions, academic pressure, and social changes can all take a toll. Ask your children not only what they did during the day, but how it felt. Make time for honest answers. Changes in sleep, appetite, or mood, as well as unexplained headaches or stomachaches, can signal stress. If those concerns persist, consider speaking with a health professional.

The school year can feel long and demanding. But steady routines around preventive care, nutrition, movement, rest, and emotional support can help families stay balanced and resilient from start to finish.