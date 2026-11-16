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November 16, 2026

Eagles-Steelers Week 11 odds preview: Pittsburgh might be mediocre, but the Birds are worse

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers are coming in as 4.5-point favorites over the Eagles, even after Pittsburgh got pummeled by the Bengals last week.

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By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
2026-11-16T023308Z_1825822595_MT1USATODAY30362509_RTRMADP_3_NFL-PITTSBURGH-STEELERS-AT-CINCINNATI-BENGALS.JPG Katie Stratman/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Rodgers on his way to blame someone else for a broken play.

The Eagles are coming off their bye, with fans the calmest about the team they've been in weeks. That says enough about how far south this season has gone.

Nevertheless, they'll be back in action Sunday against the Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field, in Aaron Rodgers' final ride and up against a Pittsburgh team that is 6-3, but mostly middling save for a couple of key categories.

That said, even middling might as well be a Goliath for the 2026 Eagles now.

Sportsbooks are favoring the Steelers for Sunday at around 4.5 points.

Here's a look at the spread, money lines, and total points over/unders across several books...

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U 
 DraftKingsPIT -4.5PIT -205
PHI +170		38.5
FanDuel PIT -4.5PIT -210
PHI +172		38.5
BetRivers PIT -4.5PIT -220
PHI +170		38.5
BetMGM PIT -4.5PIT -210
PHI +170		38.5
Caesars PIT -4.5PIT -205
PHI +171		38.5

*Lines as of Mon., Nov. 16

The Steelers' offense boasts Rodgers and DK Metcalf as its key quarterback-wide receiver connection, but on the whole, Pittsburgh is middle of the pack in passing yards (200.4 per game), rushing yards (116.1 per game), and average points (22.0 per game).

Their defense, with star pass rusher T.J. Watt, hasn't fared well against the air attack at all, with an average of 242.2 passing yards allowed per game – which included getting torched for 409 yards and four touchdowns by Cincinnati's Joe Burrow this week. But against the run, the Steelers have been dominant, limiting opponents to an average of just 82.3 yards.

Already, that's bad news for the Eagles, because they can't run, even with Saquon Barkley insisting on staying out there, and certainly can't pass, with Devonta Smith's injury status continually up in the air and with practice squad QB Joe Milton now figuring to start the rest of the way for them.

Back in Week 9, the Eagles' offense could only manage one touchdown in the first quarter against a smoke and mirrors Giants team posturing as an NFC East contender, and that was pretty much it.

Against a Steelers team that seems content with a permanent stay in mediocrity at this rate, that won't be anywhere close to good enough.

But hey, maybe the path is clear for Moro Ojomo to put on a show and earn a contract to stay now that Jordan Davis is out of the picture on the defensive front.

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Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Joe Milton DK Metcalf nick Sirianni Pittsburgh Steelers Saquon Barkley Moro Ojomo Aaron Rodgers

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