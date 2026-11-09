The Eagles are hitting the reset button, starting with the Jordan Davis trade

The Eagles are hitting the reset button while they're in the midst of one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

After losing their seventh consecutive game Sunday in a 19-11 defeat to the Giants, the 2-7 Eagles on Monday made a surprise trade, dealing defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jaguars in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick.

We have agreed to trade DT Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2027 1st-round pick and a 2029 2nd-round pick. pic.twitter.com/jERfS1fw5Q — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 9, 2026

The move will probably help them re-sign DT Moro Ojomo, who has been a better player and is in the final year of his own contract, but the Eagles wouldn't have turned this offer down regardless.

They're getting a first and another future Day 2 pick in exchange for a lineman who had mostly underperformed in his five seasons since being drafted 13th overall out of Georgia.

The Eagles just handed Davis a monster extension this past offseason – three years, $78 million – that placed him among the NFL's 10 highest-paid DTs even after he underperformed for three seasons before finally breaking through last year. But even 4.5 sacks and above-average run defense for one season made Davis' long-term future somewhat questionable, especially knowing that the Eagles were also going to sign fellow DT Jalen Carter, another first-rounder, to even bigger money right before the season started.

Davis almost surely won't be the only Eagle moved before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. TE Dallas Goedert, CB Riq Woolen, EDGE Nolan Smith, OG Landon Dickerson and WR Marquise Brown could all go. RB Saquon Barkley has said he's been given the sense that he won't be moved, but that was before the Eagles lost the last two games and pawned off a young building block like Davis.

MORE: Eagles trade deadline rumor and report tracker

Davis had once again not performed like an elite DT this season, and right from the start, his playing time went back down. He has played 52 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps, down from a career-best 61 percent last season, while Ojomo has played 61 percent.

But the biggest takeaway is that the mammoth Davis was once drafted to be the run-stuffing lineman necessary to run the 3-4 scheme and 5-2 front that defense moved to in the Nick Sirianni era.

Questions about the future of Sirianni and DC Vic Fangio must be raised as the Eagles proceed without that needed nose tackle in a 5-2 defensive front that Fangio routinely plays on run defense downs.

Davis, 26, became the second Eagles player traded this season who was still early into a contract extension. The Birds dealt C Cam Jurgens to Baltimore after Week 4 despite Jurgens being in the second year of a four-year, $68 million extension.

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