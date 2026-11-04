Eagles trade deadline rumor and report tracker

The NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. EST, and the Philadelphia Eagles are likely to be sellers. Here we'll track all the rumors and reports in advance of the deadline, and offer opinions on the logic and legitimacy of each of them. Most recent rumors and reports at the top of the list:

11/4: There is 'real interest' in Moro Ojomo from the Jaguars and others

Teams around the NFL are interested in trading for Philadelphia Eagles iDL Moro Ojomo, per a report from ESPN. The report specifically mentions the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars are compelling deadline players for a few reasons. Jacksonville is looking and willing to be aggressive for defensive line help. It would have heavily pursued Jeffery Simmons last week if it weren't in the same division as the Titans, Simmons' old team. Now, Simmons is a unique case – no other available player is like him. But the point stands that Jacksonville could make a move for a key player at the right price. This could be for edge or interior help, in part because the Jaguars have versatile players such as Travon Walker who can play multiple spots up front. Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo is a person of interest here, though Philly is inclined to keep and potentially extend him.

That passes the smell test, since the Jaguars lost starting iDL DaVon Hamilton for the season on Sunday with a torn quadriceps injury.

The Jaguars are 5-2, and lead every team in the AFC South by at least three games. They are Super Bowl contenders, obvious buy candidates at the trade deadline, and they employ a GM in James Gladstone who isn't afraid to made bold trades.

Ojomo finished second on the Eagles in 2025 with 6 sacks. His numbers are down this season, but he made a game-sealing play Week 1 against the Commanders when he thwarted a two-point conversion near the end of regulation.

More here.

11/1: Saquon Barkley reportedly won't be traded

According to multiple reports from the ESPN / NFL Network media family, the Philadelphia Eagles will not trade Saquon Barkley as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

The argument for dealing Barkley is that he turns 30 in February, he has an expensive contract, and he is still a good player who could perhaps help a contending team, should one be willing to cough up a valuable enough asset to acquire him.

The argument against trading Barkley would be if the team feels like he still has multiple good years left in the tank as a player, and additional value as a leader in the locker room. And obviously, Barkley was the best player in the NFL in 2024 during the Eagles' dominant Super Bowl run. Trading a player with that type of status would be a tough pill to swallow, and an unpopular move for many fans.

Following the Eagles' loss to the Commanders, Barkley acknowledged that he did receive some reassurance that he wouldn't be dealt.

More here.

10/20: Hollywood Brown 'could be traded'

Hollywood Brown's agent teamed up with Jordan Schultz to draft a tweet saying that Brown is available:

Sources: #Eagles WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is a name that teams seeking WR help believe could be traded in the coming weeks.



Brown is healthy, has a 1,000-yard season on his résumé and recorded 49 catches for 587 yards and 5 TDs with the Chiefs last season. He hasn’t had… pic.twitter.com/f0Pd4YrZQt — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 20, 2026

Brown was the Eagles’ lone healthy scratch against the Panthers, and more recently he is barely getting any snaps at all even with DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks both sidelined.

Brown was a bad signing by Howie Roseman this offseason. He cost $5 million and he canceled out a compensatory pick they would have otherwise been in line to gain. The Eagles currently carry seven receivers on their roster, and Brown is clearly the seventh most valuable of them to the team, based on snap counts and general usage.

Brown at least does have decent tape from previous seasons. Maybe teams around the league believe they can get more out him than the Eagles did? But certainly, if the Eagles were to find a taker for Brown it wouldn't take much to pry him away.

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