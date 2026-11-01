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November 01, 2026

Report: Eagles won't trade Saquon Barkley this season

The odds that Saquon Barkley will be traded are lower than other prime candidates on the Eagles' roster.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
EaglesTrainingCamp-Saquon Barkley Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Saquon Barkley

According to multiple reports from the ESPN / NFL Network media family, the Philadelphia Eagles will not trade Saquon Barkley as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

With the Eagles' season becoming more and more unsalvageable as each week passes, Barkley's name has popped up in trade rumors. The argument for dealing him is that he turns 30 in February, he has an expensive contract, and he is still a good player who could perhaps help a contending team, should one be willing to cough up a valuable enough asset to acquire him.

The argument against trading Barkley would be if the team feels like he still has multiple good years left in the tank as a player, and additional value as a leader in the locker room. And obviously, Barkley was the best player in the NFL in 2024 during the Eagles' dominant Super Bowl run. Trading a player with that type of status would be a tough pill to swallow, and an unpopular move for many fans.

The reporting on the Eagles' unwillingness to trade Barkley was presented as definitive. But certainly, if another team offered something like a first-round pick for Barkley, the Eagles would not turn that down. What the definitive nature of the reporting perhaps does indicate, however, is that the Eagles have not gotten anything close to what they would consider worthwhile offers, and the chances that Barkley will be dealt are much lower than other players on the roster who may not be in the team's long-term plans.

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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