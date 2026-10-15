Analyzing trade values of potential Eagles sell candidates

On Monday, we concluded that this Philadelphia Eagles season is not going to end with them hoisting a Lombardi trophy, mainly on the premise that the offensive line is in shambles, the scheme isn't working, the offense has no identity, they're moving the ball at a historically woeful pace, everyone is hurt, and it all doesn't feel very fixable. Also, hey, good morning! ☀️😂

On the bright side, the Eagles are at least in a unique position to collect valuable future assets in return for an unusual number of still-good players who probably aren't long for the roster. They can effectively punt on this likely doomed season, reset, and position themselves for another long period of sustained success by loading up on premium future assets. After all, resets in 2015 and 2020 begat Lombardi trophies in 2017 and 2024.

Many of you agreed with the piece. Many of you did not. That's OK.

What we didn't get into in that piece was what the Eagles should expect in return for the seven players we identified as potential trade chips at the deadline. In that story we listed them in alphabetical order. Here we'll list them in order of likelihood to be dealt, if the Eagles do indeed conclude that they should sell.

EDGE Nolan Smith (25)

• Why should the Eagles trade him? The Eagles committed hefty draft and financial resources this offseason to acquiring Jonathan Greenard. That has not panned out so far, but they're deep in commitment to Greenard and there's no turning back. They also will likely be trying to sign Jalyx Hunt to a long-term extension this offseason. Smith is third in the edge defender pecking order, and he becomes more expensive next offseason on his fifth-year option, at a little under $11 million.

• Why should other teams trade for him? Smith has a violent play style, and he has had a nice bounce back so far from a disappointing, injury-plagued 2025 season. He also plays a premium position, and contenders around the league are always looking for edge defender help at the deadline. He is also under contract through 2027, so he would be more than just a one-year rental, unlike other names we'll get to below.

Trade value: Second-round pick.

Logical trade partners: Patriots, Ravens, Chiefs, Falcons, Bears.

CB Riq Woolen (27)

• Why should the Eagles trade him? Woolen was always sort of a one-year rental for the Eagles. This offseason they're very likely to sign Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean to lucrative contract extensions. They're not going to be able to afford to also keep Woolen.

• Why should other teams trade for him? He has played well for the Eagles this season, and there are always contenders on the hunt for help at corner at the deadline.

Trade value: Third-round pick.

Logical trade partners: Lions, Panthers, Bengals, Broncos, Bills.

OG Landon Dickerson (28)

• Why should the Eagles trade him? His body has sustained a whole lot of wear and tear over the years, and he is no longer the dominant guard he once was. Dickerson even acknowledged that he doesn't know about his future in Philly.

"I'd very much enjoy to stay my whole career here, but that's not necessarily up to me," he said when asked about his long-term standing with the team. "Do they have media day for Nick and Howie? You can ask them that."

• Why should other teams trade for him? There are always teams in desperate need of offensive line help, and Dickerson does at least bring playoff experience.

Trade value: Day 3 pick. The Eagles love collecting fifth-round picks. They've made seven picks in the fifth round since 2024, and they currently own three fifth-round picks in the 2027 draft. I think they'd love to get a fifth-round pick for Dickerson.

Logical trade partners: Vikings, Panthers.

iDL Moro Ojomo (25)

• Why should the Eagles trade him? The Eagles have already given out massive contract extensions to Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. They are not going to be able to afford Ojomo, who is primed for a big payday in 2027 free agency.

• Why should other teams trade for him? Ojomo is a good starter who can help literally any team in the trenches down the stretch. He would be a half-year rental, but perhaps with the inside track on the option to buy, long-term.

Trade value: Third- and fifth-round picks.

If Ojomo were to sign a big contract in free agency next offseason, the Eagles would be in line for a compensatory pick if he just played out the rest of this season in Philly. However, comp picks are only given out when teams lose more qualifying free agents than they gain, and there's no guarantee that Ojomo's next contract will even qualify for a third-round comp pick. Getting a three now would lock that in, and the Eagles should ask for a sweetener, like an extra Day 3 pick.

Logical trade partners: Chiefs, Bears, Packers.

RB Saquon Barkley (29)

• Why should the Eagles trade him? Trading Barkley would be a tough pill to swallow because of his contributions to the 2024 Super Bowl team, but he turns 30 in February and he has an expensive contract. (Caveat: The team kind of has to be inarguably "done-done" to trade Barkley.)

• Why should other teams trade for him? Barkley still has juice, and there are a bunch of teams that he could help make dangerous.

Trade value: Second-round pick.

Logical trade partners: Broncos, Texans, Seahawks, Vikings, Packers.

TE Dallas Goedert (31)

• Why should the Eagles trade him? Each of the last two offseasons it has felt like Goedert would be moving on to another team, but he has remained in Philly. He turns 32 in January and is scheduled to be a free agent in 2027. (Caveat: This is another one where the Eagles have to inarguably be done if they're going to take away one of Jalen Hurts' few reliable targets.)

• Why should other teams trade for him? Goedert's blocking is on the decline, but he is still a good receiver and teams around the league want to be TE-heavy.

Trade value: Fourth-round pick.

Logical trade partners: Vikings, Panthers.

LB Zack Baun (29)

• Why should the Eagles trade him? Like Barkley above, trading Baun would be a tough pill to swallow because of the important player and leader he has become. But, he turns 30 in December, and the Eagles have a pair of young linebackers in Jihaad Campbell and Jeremiah Trotter behind him. Campbell is struggling currently, but as a recent first-round pick the team is going to give him a long runway to find consistency.

• Why should other teams trade for him? He's a star player. He's probably one of the top three off-ball linebackers in the NFL. Anyone putting on tape of him during the 2024 playoffs can see what he meant to that Eagles Super Bowl team.

Trade value: I don't know if any teams around the league would value Baun this way, but the Eagles can't trade him for less than the value of a late first-round pick.

Logical trade partners: Bills, Bengals, Broncos, Falcons, Rams.

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