A powerful coastal storm is expected to sweep into the Philadelphia region on Thanksgiving, bringing heavy rain and wind gusts up to 60 mph during the holiday, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.

After a chilly but dry Wednesday, increasing clouds and windy weather will arrive as a low-pressure system moves inland.

"Thursday looks like a really bad day to be outside," said Ray Martin, a meteorologist at the NWS Mount Holly station. "We'll see increasing winds and rain basically through early afternoon, and the rain will be heavy at times."

Tidal flooding on the Delaware River could be possible throughout the day Thursday, with the greatest risk expected during the morning's high tide.

Along the Jersey Shore, Martin said wind gusts could reach 70 mph as coastal communities could face flooding. Forecasters have been tracking the system for several days, and the peak of the storm's intensity now appears likely during the daytime Thursday.

"It's definitely not your typical November storm," Martin said. "This is definitely one of the bigger ones."

⚠️🌬️🌊 A strong coastal storm is expected to bring significant impacts to our are during Thanksgiving Day. Widespread minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected, and there is potential for some major coastal flooding. Wind gusts of 50-60 mph are possible for most areas. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/MBpwcY0Vxa — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) November 24, 2026

The worst impacts will be in areas east of Philadelphia, with the heaviest rain expected closer to the coast and the most severe weather affecting the shore.

"That doesn't mean it will be a joke in Philly by any means," Martin said. "Gusts up to 60 mph and one to two inches of windswept rain is not going to be a fun day."

There may be intervals of heavier and lighter rain on Thursday, but Martin said forecasters haven't pinpointed when breaks would be most likely to occur.

The rain is expected to dissipate by late Thursday night. Black Friday will be breezy with gusts up to 40 mph and cloudy skies much of the day. The high temperature in Philadelphia on Friday will about 57 degrees with a low around 42 degrees at night.

"(Friday's) not going to be a great day, but it will be a huge improvement compared to Thursday," Martin said.

The holiday break is expected to bring rainy weather to both coasts as storms take shape along the Atlantic and Pacific seaboards, potentially disrupting travel plans as AAA estimates 81 million Americans will be on the move for Thanksgiving this year.

The weekend forecast in Philadelphia looks more pleasant, Martin said, as winds will decrease in the area. Saturday will be partly cloudy in Philly with a high near 55 degrees. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 58 degrees, and Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 58 degrees.