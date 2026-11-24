Philly's signature Thanksgiving Day parade — the oldest in the country — returns for its 107th year this week. As always, the floats and performers will require plenty of room to move through Center City, necessitating a slew of road closures, parking restrictions and bus detours.

The 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade will follow its usual route up Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Following an 8:30 a.m. preshow, the caravan will depart from 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard at 9 a.m. Marchers will head east on the boulevard to 16th Street, then north on 16th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway, moving west toward Eakins Oval. After the parade wraps around the traffic circle onto Kelly Drive, it will reach its final destination.

Viewers watching at home can expect appearances from Ken Jennings, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and the cast of "Abbott Elementary" during the live broadcast on 6abc. Drivers and commuters, meanwhile, should prepare for the following changes.

Tuesday road closures

The section of Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will close from 6:30-11 p.m. for rehearsals.

Wednesday road closures

The same section of Eakins Oval will shut down from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for parade practice, with several more road closures rolling out later that afternoon and evening. The inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th and 21st streets will close at 4 p.m. so crews can build the stage. Then, the rest of Eakins Oval will shutter at 6:30 p.m. to accommodate this construction and rehearsals.

The inbound lanes of JFK Boulevard between 20th and 30th streets will close at 7 p.m., followed by the outbound lanes at 8 p.m. All of these restrictions will be in place until the parade's end the following day. The city expects road closures to lift by 3 p.m. at the latest.

Additionally, the following parking restrictions will be enforced from 6 p.m. Wednesday through the Thursday festivities:

• JFK Blvd. from 19th-30th streets (both sides)

• 20th Street from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway (both sides)

• Arch Street from 19th-22nd streets (both sides)

• Race Street from 16th-17th streets (both sides)

• 17th Street from Vine to Race streets (both sides)

• Vine Street from 15th-17th streets (eastbound lanes)

• Market Street from 19th-22nd streets (both sides)

• Paschall Avenue from 62nd-63rd streets (both sides)

Thursday road closures

More blockades will rise early Thanksgiving morning. The stretch of 20th Street from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Race Street will shut down at 2 a.m., reopening to traffic at 11 a.m. All other closures listed below will remain in effect until the marchers finish their route.

• Beginning at midnight: JFK Boulevard from 16th-30th streets

• Beginning at 2 a.m.: Market Street from 19th-20th streets

• Beginning at 5 a.m.: 20th Street from JFK Boulevard to Arch Street

• Beginning at 6 a.m.: 20th Street from Market Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway;

Market Street from 19th-22nd streets

• Beginning at 7 a.m.: Kelly Drive from Sedgley Drive to Eakins Oval

• Beginning at 7:30 a.m.: The entire parade route

SEPTA detours

Roughly two dozen bus routes will follow alternative paths starting Wednesday at 3 p.m. and continuing until about 10 p.m. Thursday. Those include the 2, 7, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 43, 44, 48, 49, 124, and 125 and L1 OWL.

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