Average gas prices in Philadelphia have dipped below $4 for the first time in months leading up to a busy Thanksgiving travel week.

As of Tuesday, the average price per gallon of regular gas in the city was $3.9990, which is lower than the state average of $4.0546, according to AAA data. The last time Philly's average gas price was below $4 per gallon was in March, according to MacroTrends.

The local and state averages are still close to $1 higher than the same time last year, when they were $3.21 in Philadelphia and $3.27 in Pennsylvania, but a drop in crude oil costs have helped bring down prices at the pump.

If you're planning to hit the road this holiday season, it might be beneficial to wait to fill your tank. All six states that border Pennsylvania have even lower gas prices — New York ($3.99), New Jersey ($3.79), Delaware ($3.63), Maryland ($3.65), West Virginia ($3.68) and Ohio ($3.01). Nationally, the average price is $3.61, up from $3.07 a year ago.

"Gas prices are well above where they were last Thanksgiving, but they've been dropping quickly, and Americans aren't letting the pump keep them from the table," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement. "That doesn't mean drivers aren't feeling it."

A survey from the platform found that around 18% of respondents plan to cut back on their holiday spending to cover high gas prices while 12% are either driving a shorter distance or taking fewer trips.

Earlier this month, AAA estimated that around 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday and Monday, Nov. 30 — a projected 72.9 million of which will travel by car. The figure represents a slight 0.1% decline from last year, which the company’s vice president, Stacey Barber, attributed to travel costs.

"After three years of record highs, the number of travelers is slightly lower partly because of higher travel costs this year," Barber said in a statement. "But travelers won't notice much of a difference on the roads and at the airports, since projected volumes remain near record levels."