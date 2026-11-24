Shrek and Donkey take off from Philadelphia for the North Pole in “DreamWorks Shrek’s Festive Flight,” a free show at The Universal Sphere. At the North Pole Bakery, families can decorate a digital gingerbread cookie and watch it appear on screen. A short walk away, the Comcast Holiday Spectacular brings holiday singalongs, Philadelphia Ballet performances and a sleigh ride to the Comcast Center’s lobby video wall.

The Comcast Holiday Spectacular

The free, 15-minute show runs from Thursday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Jan. 1, at the Comcast Center, 1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Shows start on the hour from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the final show of the season at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

On Saturdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, local choirs will perform before the 1 and 2 p.m. shows. A sensory-friendly version plays daily at 2:30 p.m. in the Concourse, and audio description is available through the Listen EVERYWHERE app.

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DreamWorks Shrek’s Festive Flight

Gingy joins Shrek and Donkey for the trip to the North Pole. The show plays in a dome theater in the upper lobby of the Comcast Technology Center, 1800 Arch St. Sensory-friendly showings are offered several times a day. Comcast strongly recommends booking ahead because walk-up spots are limited. Reserve free tickets for The Universal Sphere.

Courtesy/Comcast People exit The Universal Sphere in the upper lobby of Philadelphia’s Comcast Technology Center. The dome theater is showing “DreamWorks Shrek’s Festive Flight,” a free interactive holiday show, through Jan. 1.

During the campus holiday program, The Universal Sphere is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. most days and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays. Thanksgiving hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, it’s open from noon to 5 p.m. The last show starts 15 minutes before closing.

The interactive show runs through Jan. 1. In-person photos with Shrek and Fiona are only available Dec. 18–20 at the Comcast Center Campus.

Free Santa photos and a holiday fair

Kids can bring their wish lists to Santa in the Concourse at Comcast Center. Free photos are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 11, 18 and 19, with extended hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Earlier that week, local vendors will sell handmade jewelry, Philly fan gear and seasonal treats at the campus Holiday Fair, open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8–10.

Campus holiday program: Nov. 26, 2026, through Jan. 1, 2027

Time: Holiday Spectacular on the hour from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the last show at 4 p.m. Jan. 1. The Universal Sphere is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. most days and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, with shorter hours on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Location: Comcast Center, 1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., and Comcast Technology Center, 1800 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Admission: Both shows and Santa photos are free

Activities: Holiday video-wall show, interactive Shrek show through Jan. 1, in-person photos with Shrek and Fiona Dec. 18–20 only, Santa photos on four December dates and a Dec. 8–10 holiday fair

Tickets: Reserve free tickets for The Universal Sphere. Advance reservations are strongly encouraged.

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