November 24, 2026
Shrek and Donkey take off from Philadelphia for the North Pole in “DreamWorks Shrek’s Festive Flight,” a free show at The Universal Sphere. At the North Pole Bakery, families can decorate a digital gingerbread cookie and watch it appear on screen. A short walk away, the Comcast Holiday Spectacular brings holiday singalongs, Philadelphia Ballet performances and a sleigh ride to the Comcast Center’s lobby video wall.
The free, 15-minute show runs from Thursday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Jan. 1, at the Comcast Center, 1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Shows start on the hour from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the final show of the season at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
On Saturdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, local choirs will perform before the 1 and 2 p.m. shows. A sensory-friendly version plays daily at 2:30 p.m. in the Concourse, and audio description is available through the Listen EVERYWHERE app.
Gingy joins Shrek and Donkey for the trip to the North Pole. The show plays in a dome theater in the upper lobby of the Comcast Technology Center, 1800 Arch St. Sensory-friendly showings are offered several times a day. Comcast strongly recommends booking ahead because walk-up spots are limited. Reserve free tickets for The Universal Sphere.
The interactive show runs through Jan. 1. In-person photos with Shrek and Fiona are only available Dec. 18–20 at the Comcast Center Campus.
Kids can bring their wish lists to Santa in the Concourse at Comcast Center. Free photos are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 11, 18 and 19, with extended hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 12.
Earlier that week, local vendors will sell handmade jewelry, Philly fan gear and seasonal treats at the campus Holiday Fair, open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8–10.
Campus holiday program: Nov. 26, 2026, through Jan. 1, 2027
Time: Holiday Spectacular on the hour from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the last show at 4 p.m. Jan. 1. The Universal Sphere is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. most days and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, with shorter hours on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Location: Comcast Center, 1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., and Comcast Technology Center, 1800 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
Admission: Both shows and Santa photos are free
Activities: Holiday video-wall show, interactive Shrek show through Jan. 1, in-person photos with Shrek and Fiona Dec. 18–20 only, Santa photos on four December dates and a Dec. 8–10 holiday fair
Tickets: Reserve free tickets for The Universal Sphere. Advance reservations are strongly encouraged.
Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.