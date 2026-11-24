Joel Embiid (illness) is doubtful for the Sixers' home game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Tuesday:

The Sixers have an injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Miami:



Joel Embiid — illness — DOUBTFUL — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 24, 2026

Embiid was initially not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers; the Sixers seemed prime to have their entire active standard roster available for the first time all season. But after the Sixers held a morning shootaround, they added Embiid to their injury report as questionable with an illness. About 45 minutes before tip-off, Embiid was ruled out.

For Miami, the only player whose status is up in the air is superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, questionable due to right groin tendinitis. Antetokounmpo has not played since Wednesday; the Heat have only played one game since then and the two-time NBA MVP sat out due to this ailment.