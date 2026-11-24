Last we heard from Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies' president of baseball of operations said shortstop Trea Turner was given an ultimatum after the season – improve on defense or lose your shortstop position.

But in the weeks since, and with free agency and the trade market at its hottest right now with a Dec. 1 lockout looming, reports have suggested that Turner might not even have the opportunity to show that improvement.

Weeks ago, MLB Insider Bob Nightengale reported that Turner could be had this offseason if the Phils could find a trade partner, which seems almost impossible given Turner's exorbitant contract.

The 33-year-old is signed through 2033 from his 11-year, $300 million deal from 2023 – which means he has seven more years at around $27 million per remaining on his contract, coming off a season in which he slashed a career-worst .242/.297/.378 and committed an MLB-leading 21 errors.

But maybe there's a team with its own struggling, high-priced former superstar who could use a change of scenery and is willing to offer the same new environment to Turner, who did lead the NL in batting in 2025.

Longtime Phillies Insider Jim Salisbury on Monday said on his "Phillies Show" podcast that he knows Rangers shortstop Corey Seager would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to come to Philadelphia.

Here's what Salisbury said, via the "Phillies Show:"

"I have heard – Seager has a no-trade clause, but he would waive it to come to Philadelphia, I know that. And the Rangers are open to moving him because they want to save some salary, they want to get some salary relief, I think he is owned 150 [million], 155, something. Trea is owed 190. I just don't see how the finances would work, plus Seager has had some back issues, which always scare me."





To be clear, Salisbury didn't report that the Phillies and Rangers have even discussed any kind of barter involving the two over-30 infielders who have combined for eight All Star appearances, and the salary relief issue for Texas throws plenty of cold water on the concept of a potential deal.

Seager, who turns 33 in April, played just 102 games last year for the second straight year and also posted a career-low slash line: .227/.312/.424. Seager is signed through 2031 from the 10-year, $325 million he inked in 2022.

Per Spotrac, Seager is slated to make $31.5 over the final 5 years of his deal. So while Seager has a higher AAV by about $4 million, his deal expires two years earlier than Turner's.

Here's what each team would be taking on from a Seager-for-Turner swap:





Years AAV Total $ Phillies w/Seager 5 $31.5M $162.5M Rangers w/Turner 7 $27.3M $191.1M





If the Rangers are seeking salary relief, it only comes in the form of $4.2 million over the next five seasons – which could possibly be significant if there's a salary cap – but then they'd have Turner on the books for two more years at slightly more than $27 million in his age 39 and 40 seasons, and he's very doubtful to still be playing shortstop at that point.

Still, where there's smoke, there's fire, and it does seem mildly interesting that Salisbury already knows for a fact that Seager would welcome a move to South Philly.





"It is an interesting idea. I have heard Philadelphia is a place he'd waive his no-trade clause [for], not surprising, a contending team," Salisbury added. "But I don't feel it happening for the money reasons."

More on Morejón

Maybe the bigger nugget coming from Salisbury on the podcast is his confirmation of the Phillies' intense interest in free-agent left-handed reliever Adrian Morejón. Reports have suggested that the Phillies are hot on southpaw relievers this offseason.

Salisbury said he "keeps hearing" the Phillies are pursuing Morejón, who should have several suitors coming off a 2026 season in which he posted a 2.83 ERA and 1.08 WHIP along with an 11.2 K/9 rate in 86 innings as a Padres setup man. Morejón, 27, also made the All-Star Game in 2025.

"I still keep hearing that they're in on Morejón, who would be a great pickup, a lefty," Salisbury said. "But who knows if they can get there [financially]. Do I expect it? I expect that they will act if the right deal is there. I don't think the deadline or the lockout is going to back them off their intention of getting the player they want if that player is there."

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