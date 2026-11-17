The Phillies are in dire need of bullpen reinforcements.

Would they really trade away a homegrown bullpen asset?

According to The Athletic's Matt Gelb — and logically within the Phillies' current goal of finding ways to change up the roster — "several teams have expressed interest" in trading for the 25-year-old righty.

Kerkering had a clear down campaign in 2026, with a career worst 4.97 ERA that made him essentially unplayable down the stretch last fall. He was sent down to the minors in late September after giving up seven combined runs in back-to-back starts against the Mets. He finished the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

He had previously been one of the Phillies' most reliable and dynamic relief pitchers, with a 2.79 ERA over 126 innings over three seasons prior.

He's a candidate to bounce back. But maybe with another team. Here's what Gelb had to say, as he explored the Phillies' current bullpen situation and their options to improve it:

A compelling figure in all of this is righty Orion Kerkering, once hailed as a homegrown future closer, who has fallen out of favor within the organization. The Phillies can still play the long game with Kerkering, who has to be tendered a contract this week and still has minor-league options remaining. Or they can use him as a trade chip. The Phillies would be selling low on Kerkering, although several teams have expressed interest, believing in Kerkering’s raw stuff and a change-of-scenery bump. The Phillies could target another player with similar club control (three years remaining) or pursue a more “win-now” move by using Kerkering to obtain a 2027 upgrade who might be an impending free agent. [The Athletic]

Using Kerkering to get a veteran reliever is an interesting idea, and probably one that is more appealing than simply shipping him off for unproven prospects. The Phils need to win now, and they need arms to help support closer Jhoan Duran — fresh off a runner up finish for the NL's reliever of the year honors.

The Phillies have made a few extremely minor roster moves, but have yet to address the makeup of big league club. The current CBA is set to expire on Dec. 1, so while it's doubtful the Phillies will make much of a splash before then, they still do need to make a decision on whether to tender a contract to Kerkering by Nov. 20. It would be surprising if they decided to simply let him walk.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports