Heading into the 2026-27 MLB offseason, the unknown was the biggest unknown. How would the fact that a looming lockout over salary cap and other issues impact free agency, and the trade market?

A handful of players have recently signed, and according to insiders, it sounds like things might continue to move quickly. There is a Dec. 1 deadline, one that will likely pause the offseason proceedings indefinitely while the players' union and owners start to argue about what baseball's financial structure will look like in years to come.

The Phillies have yet to make any serious moves, but the floodgates could open as players seem to want to get guaranteed money ahead of the uncertainty.

Teruaki Sato

Japanese players typically have a 45-day window to sign with American ballclubs, and the clock is ticking for Sato and other foreign players looking to make the leap. The Phillies' interest in Sato has been made obvious, and the team sees the sometimes third baseman as a full-time outfielder. The 27-year-old lefty had a .991 OPS in 143 games last season in Japan, with 39 homers and 106 RBI.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Phillies are truly in love.

Sato is the best bat available in the class, ranking No. 2 in Kiley McDaniel's free agent rankings, and has been the object of serious affection -- perhaps none greater than the Philadelphia Phillies' interest. He will do the best of the trio and could be signed before Thanksgiving. [ESPN]

Philly has never signed a Japanese player straight from Japan. Sato would make a very worthwhile first.

Trade target

It's unclear if this is an either-or, between Sato and Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, but according to Mass Live's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam, the Phillies are also active on the prospective trade market, showing some interest in the left-handed outfielder.

As the Phils have shown they're want to do, they may be looking to get a discount for Duran after a down year, as he is a player who might benefit from a change of scenery. From 2023-2025, Duran slashed .276/.339/.471. At age 29 last year he fell off a cliff, slashing .207/.266/.361.

"Both the Mariners and Phillies have been poking around and doing due diligence on Duran, according to a source," Cotillo and McAdam wrote.

A Duran trade is even more likely now after Boston unexpectedly signed NLCS MVP Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million deal. Duran is expected to make around $11 million at arbitration this spring. He's cheaper than Sato will be — though will obviously cost the Phillies prospects or a big league asset to acquire.

Relievers

There will probably be a group of highly priced top tier bullpen arms that sign before the lockout, and a big group of mid-level guys who will probably have to wait until after it's over.

If the Phillies want a bullpen-changing reliever, they may need to act fast.

The top of the market is Adrián Morejón, who will cost a signing team a draft pick after he rejected his qualifying offer. He's probably going to set the market. Do the Phillies want him enough to do that?.

Other pitchers the Phillies have been linked to over the last few days include lefty specialists A.J. Minter and Jonathan Loaisiga, both of whom ESPN expects will be seeking multi-year deals. Philly has been burned by that before.

Old friends

The Phillies didn't extend a qualifying offer to any of their free agents, so there isn't much at stake as Alec Bohm, José Alvarado and others seek new homes this fall — but it's still interesting enough to keep an eye on.

Via the ESPN report from Passan Wednesday, Bohm is a candidate to sign a deal before the lockout arrives, "with more than a half-dozen teams showing interest and giving him a suite of one- and two-year options."

Another big name baseball writer says Alvarado — even after his awful 2026 with the Phillies — is getting a ton of interest while the Phillies desperately search for a new late innings lefty.

Several teams are seemingly willing to look past free agent lefty reliever José Alvarado’s 80-game suspension in 2025 for a banned substance and his down season in 2026. Alvarado, 31, is attracting interest as a possible high-leverage option from some clubs. In 68 appearances for the Phillies last season, Alvarado had a 5.86 ERA. Before last season, he had a 3.47 career ERA. Among free-agent lefty relievers, Alvarado’s average fastball velocity (97.8 mph) ranks second behind Adrián Morejón. [The Athletic]

We'll see if these former Phillies staples find new homes quickly.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports