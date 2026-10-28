Free agent infielders: It's time for the Phillies to land their Japanese star

The Phillies have a lot of different moving parts to figure out in their infield.

The only sure thing right now is Bryce Harper, who will play first base again in 2027. The next sure thing is Bryson Stott, who in his last year of arbitration seems more likely to sign an extension than to get traded to a new team. Trea Turner's days at shortstop could (and should?) be numbered.

Luis Arráez and Alec Bohm are free agents. Will they bring either of them back? As long as they choose not to run it completely back by handing rich contracts to both infielders, chances are there will be at least one new player digging cleats in the dirt at Citizens Bank Park.

For the purposes of our article here, we're going assume you know, and have an opinion on both Arráez and Bohm (who we wrote about at length earlier this month). Edmundo Sosa is also a free agent, making the infield an even more important priority this winter.

We're also going to skip over Bo Bichette, who could become a free agent if he chooses to turn down a $42 million option with the Mets. It seems silly for him to turn away that much money, and perhaps equally silly for the Phillies to look his way after he burned them last offseason.

Here's a look at five other free agent infielders who the Phillies should seriously consider signing when free agency officially begins in November. They all have significant flaws, but also significant upside:

Teruaki Sato, 3B

There's a player available, this coming offseason, with a .991 OPS, 43 homers and 109 RBI (over 143 games). He plays third base, (and a little outfield), is 27 years old, and could give a contending team five tools in the infield. His name is Teruaki Sato, and he's going to jump from the Hanshin Tigers in Japan to America in a few weeks.

Philly has to be in on it. He's the first Japanese infielder to win his league's MVP award — he won their triple crown — and jump to MLB since Hideki Matsui did more than two decades ago. The Athletic's Jim Bowden thinks the Phillies will be in the mix, and that Sato should fetch five years and upwards of $180 million. Philly needs to pay him that.

Sato, a lefty hitter, would theoretically take over third base for the departing Bohm, with Turner and Stott filling out the infield for 2027.

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Lowe, a former Pirates' two-time All-Star — like Sato — hits left-handed, which isn't ideal, with Harper and Kyle Schwarber established as middle of the order lefties. But if you look beyond that, Lowe is extremely enticing.

He had a career-high 5.4 WAR last season, fifth best in the NL and smacked 35 homers and 96 RBI. He has a lot of range at second base, where he'd likely slot in, moving Stott to third — though he did make 11 errors there. He strikes out more than you might want but he also can draw walks.

A flawed but incredibly talented player, the Phillies would improve their offense a great deal if they added Lowe.

J.P. Crawford, SS

It's perhaps an unconventional approach to add Crawford, but so was trading for a second baseman at the trade deadline in Arráez. Crawford is typically one of the best defensive shortstops in the sport, and the Phillies would be silly to trade for him and move him to a different position.

If Crawford did return to the team that drafted him, he'd play short, and Turner would move to the outfield. It would definitely help to improve the team's defense, and in concert also support the Phillies' starting pitching, which is one of the best units in the majors. However, his defense has regressed a bit as he's reached his 30s.

Crawford is a career .241 hitter, but he does draw a lot of walks — his 94 in 2023 led the AL. He averages around 13 homers per 162 games.

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Injuries shortened Torres' 2026 campaign to 96 games, but he had a career high on-base percentage (.364), and has been an extremely consistent hitter over his nine year career — at least when it comes to batting average.

His power has ranged from 38 homers in 2019 to just eight last year. He walks a lot, too. However, he's not great at second base, and his arrival would force Stott to third and weaken the defense, should Turner remain at shortstop.

Mauricio Dubón, 2B or SS

Dubón is a familiar name to Phillies fans after he started at shortstop for the Braves in the Wild Card Round. He's won two Gold Gloves and can play multiple positions — something the Phillies value. He either slots in at second base, bumping Stott to third, or he solidifies shortstop with Turner moving to center field.

In addition to his defense, Dubón can hit. Though his offensive numbers don't match Arráez, Dubón did hit .276 last season, is a career .251 hitter and doesn't strike out a lot. He also doesn't have a ton of power as he topped out at 12 homers last season. Still, he's a good fit from the right side of the plate even if he isn't a perfect option.