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October 28, 2026

Phillies' Zack Wheeler voted NL Comeback Player of the Year among MLB players

Zack Wheeler returned in 2026 from a blood clot and venous thoracic outlet syndrome to show that he isn't anywhere close to done.

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By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
2026-08-08T014644Z_1115058177_MT1USATODAY29539750_RTRMADP_3_MLB-TORONTO-BLUE-JAYS-AT-PHILADELPHIA-PHILLIES.JPG Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zack Wheeler returned in 2026 with a 3.00 ERA and most of the same velocity he had before.

Zack Wheeler was a no-brainer for this one.

With the 2026 baseball season nearing its end, the MLB Players Association began to roll out the results for its Players Choice Awards, and after overcoming a blood clot and then compounding venous thoracic outlet syndrome to return to ace form, Wheeler was the players' clear choice as the National League's Comeback Player of the Year.

The MLBPA's video on the Phillies veteran right-hander and his honor released Wednesday morning:

Wheeler had his 2025 season suddenly shut down upon the discovery of a blood clot near his throwing shoulder that August, which required an immediate procedure to remove it.

He then needed another surgery to address a diagnosis of venous thoracic outlet syndrome, which at 35 years old, put his career in doubt to the outside.

But by January, Wheeler was throwing again, and by late April, he was back on the mound for the Phils, and just as quickly, he looked like Zack Wheeler again.

Wheeler made 28 starts through 2026, and posted a 14-5 record with a 3.00 ERA. He kept the Phillies' rotation stacked 1-3 between himself, Cristopher Sánchez, and Jesús Luzardo, and biggest of all, he did so with much of the same velocity he had before.

It was impressive, and when it came time for awards voting, his peers didn't seem to have to think twice about it.

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Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

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