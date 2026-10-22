Phillies stay or go results: Who do you want back for 2027?

The 2026 season feels like a distant memory now, with the World Series about to start, the offseason on the horizon after that, and the potential looming lockout not long after that.

We spent the last few weeks polling our readers on which players (and decision-makers) they'd like to see back in the fold for the 2027 season. We've broken down the numbers and present for you a look at who you, our PhillyVoice readers, would like to see stay and go for the Phillies next spring:

MORE STAY OR GO: Bullpen arms | Alec Bohm | Luis Arráez | Brandon Marsh

Adolis Garcia | Bryson Stott | Edmundo Sosa | Dave Dombrowski | Don Mattingly

The big contracts | Players under team control





President of Baseball Operations: Go

Overwhelmingly, you voted for a new braintrust to make front office decisions. A hair under 80% of voters said Dombrowski should not return. Unfortunately, he's not going anywhere and could be in line for an extension after leading the Phillies to five straight postseason berths.

Don Mattingly, Manager: Go

It wasn't as decisive, but nearly 60% of respondents thought the Phillies got it wrong when they decided to keep Mattingly around for two more seasons. The former All-Star Yankees infielder took over on an interim basis this past April and turned things around in a big way, as the Phillies overcame a 9-19 start under Rob Thomson.

Alec Bohm, 1B/3B: Go

This one was closer than I expected. Just under 55% of voters said the Phillies should let free agent infielder Bohm go this offseason while around 45% decided they would like him back.

Luis Arráez, 2B: Stay

For whatever reason, the most votes of any of our polls was for our Arráez post, and a pretty significant majority of 70% want the Phillies to bring the multi-time batting champ back next season.

Edmundo Sosa, UTIL: Stay

More than 82% of our readers want the Phillies to bring back soon-to-be free agent infielder Sosa.

Tim Mayza, RP: Stay, José Urquidy, José Alvarado, Brooks Raley: Go

We grouped together these four relievers, who were all slated to become free agents in November. Mayza was the only one PhillyVoice readers wanted back (with 61%), and the Phillies made it official, handing him a $2.75 million deal for 2027. The other three remain free agents and all received less than 20% of the votes to come back.

Bryson Stott, SS: Stay

Frankly, I was surprised there were 23% of Phillies fans who did not want Stott back. But by a convincing 77% margin, fans made it clear they do not want the Phillies to try and trade Stott away, who has one year remaining of arbitration before he becomes a free agent in 2028.

Brandon Marsh, OF: Go

The fans aren't nearly as supportive when it came to another Phillies mainstay with one year left of Phillies control. Just 38% of readers said they wanted Marsh to return in the Phillies outfield. The 2026 NL All-Star starter had one of the worst second halves in team history and might have worn out his welcome in an underachieving outfield.

Adolis García , OF: Go

More than 92% of readers wanted García gone, after injuries shortened his lackluster 2026. He's a free agent and likely won't be back.

Veterans with big contracts

We grouped Trea Turner, Aaron Nola, Brad Keller, J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Zack Wheeler, Cris Sánchez and Jesús Luzardo together and asked readers if they wanted the Phillies to trade any of those players. The catch is, of course, that Turner, Nola and Harper have no-trade clauses and the entire group is paid so much guaranteed money, their contracts are essentially immovable. Not surprisingly, Turner got the most votes to be traded anyway, followed by Nola and injured reliever Keller.

Jhoan Duran, Alex McFarlane, Jonathan Bowlan, RP: Stay

Not surprisingly, fans want all three of the Phillies' best relievers back for 2027. All three are under team control for at least one more season.

Chase Shugart, Kyle Backhus, Tanner Banks, Orion Kerkering, Maz Lazar, RP: Go

Even Orion Kerkering, who was once an up-and-coming stud in the bullpen, didn't escape fan scrutiny. All five of the pitchers above — all of whom are under team control in 2027 and will likely remain in the organization in some capacity — were tagged with "go" status in our polls.

Justin Crawford, OF, Andrew Painter, SP: Stay

It also comes as no surprise that Phillies fans want to see more of Crawford and Painter as each return for their second seasons in the majors in 2027 (over 82% of responses wanted both back).

The bench guys

Derek Hill,

Bryan De La Cruz,

Rafael Marchan,

Garrett Stubbs,

Otto Kemp. In that order, fans voted to bring back Hill, and disapproved of the performances of the five others. Rojas and Kemp had the least amount of fan support, giving more credence to the theory that fans really get frustrated with unrealized potential.

Finally, we gave readers a list of six Phillies bench bats:and

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