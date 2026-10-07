Phillies stay or go: 1B/3B Alec Bohm

October 07, 2026
After the COVID-shortened 2020 season, homegrown first round pick Alec Bohm was fresh off finishing as runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year, hitting .338 over 44 games and leading many to expect great things from the big lanky infielder.
When he started to play every day at third base in 2021, it became clear that he wasn't really good at playing third base. In 2022 he famously made three errors in one game, becoming a Philadelphia meme when he mouthed "I [bleeping] hate this place" in front of thousands of fans and thousands more on the internet.
The lack of defense was okay, in theory, because he was 6-foot-4, 220 pounds — roughly 30 pounds lighter and the same height as Ryan Howard. He was bound to be a slugger in Citizens Bank Park for a decade.
But the home runs never came. Four homers as a rookie led to seven as a sophomore, topping out with 20 dingers in 2023. The power stroke just wasn't there as he never sniffed 20 homers again.
Bohm played hard, overcame off-field adversity and always bounced back from his frequent slumps. He played first base, too, and was a mainstay of the Phillies batting lineup for every playoff team over the past five seasons.
But he's about to be a free agent. Is his time in Philadelphia over? Are his flaws too great to earn him a lucrative deal? Here's a look at why— and why not — the Phillies should bring back the 30-year-old with the floppy curly hair. You can vote on whether you want him back at the bottom of this post.
MORE: Stay or go: Dave Dombrowski | Stay or go: Don Mattingly
He drives in runs
The Phillies have made the postseason five times in a row. Kyle Schwarber has the most RBI on the team over that span and it isn't even close. The second most? Well that would be Alec Bohm, with 38 more than Bryce Harper over that span.
For all his faults, for his lack of power, for his proclivity to get into slumps, Bohm is consistent in the RBI category. And what is baseball about if not scoring more runs than your opponent?
He's impressively consistent in the run manufacturing category, and he has a respectable career batting average of .273. His numbers are going to get him a starting job somewhere.
Philly knows what it has in Bohm, and his bat has value in a lineup that gets on base — which is what the Phillies are theoretically trying to do with walk artists Schwarber and Harper hitting in front of him, and one of the leagues best hitters in Luis Arráez, (who is also a free agent) potentially back next year, too.
He can play first and third
Speaking of Arráez, the entire reason the front office was able to trade for a second baseman this past summer is because Bohm is able to play first and third base (allowing Bryson Stott to move to third from second, and Bryce Harper from first to right field). Often he does it in the same game.
He isn't the best third baseman, but he's made improvements over the last few years and is surprisingly reliable when he's at first base. With a roster laden with players getting older, and likely more prone to injury than on other squads, it might be smart for the team to prioritize this kind of multi-positional versatility.
Is there a better option?
One of the less talked about reasons the Phillies might end up bringing back Bohm is the lack of upgrades available. There is the trade market — which is hard to really contemplate at this point in the offseason. There's also top prospect Aidan Miller, who would in theory be a candidate to take Bohm or Arráez' starting spot in the infield. He's a huge unknown right now after missing most of 2026 with a back injury.
But when you look at free agency, there isn't anyone who really leaps into the imagination.
• Bo Bichette, who was a Phillies target last offseason, could opt out of his deal with the Mets. Did he burn the bridge with Dave Dombrowski?
• Rhys Hoskins reunion at first?
• How about 39-year-old Paul Goldschmidt?
• Anthony Rendon is a free agent, but he's 36.
There are some other guys, like Jeff McNeil, Eugenio Suarez, Ryan Mountcastle and Josh Bell who have various sorts of options for 2027. But Bohm honestly might be one of the best three or four free agent infielders this winter.
His defense is terrible
His total defensive WAR since 2022 is -3.6. He's cost, via metrics on baseballreference.com, the Phillies 41 runs on defense, all by himself over that span as well.
Bohm is a little better at first base, but his limited range has made him a detriment when the Phillies are on defense.
We wrote about it last week, but with an elite pitching staff (all of whom will return in 2027) and streaky offense, the Phillies are a team that must play good defense to support their excellent pitching. If that's a strategy going forward, Bohm's defense is a pretty big strike against his possible return.
He's a walking slump
Bohm isn't the only hitter in Major League Baseball who has streaks and slumps. And as we established earlier, the numbers even out in the end for a player who can produce and drive in runs. But my goodness, he's had some bad months. And some Hall of Fame caliber ones too. A look at some selected slash lines from his career:
|Good month
|Bad month
|August '26: .327/.391/.439
|April '26: .151/.218/.208
|May '25: .324/.364/.510
|July '26: .226/.301/.409
|September '25: 345/.371/.534
|April '25: 221/.252/.274
|April '24: .366/.438/.598
|September '24: .170/.204/.298
|July '23: .337/.422/.494
|September '22: .231/.270/.359
|July '22: .434/.457/.632
|April '21: .207/.245/.304
|June '21: .329/.384/.380
|May '21: .200/.252/.300
Amid a lineup of hitters who are prone to getting cold, Bohm is a perpetrator. And as we saw in 2026, this can manifest in some particularly brutal losing streaks.
Changes are necessary
The Phillies have finished worse and worse in the postseason in each of the last five season. They have to change something. Or many things.
Let's go around the diamond to see where the Phillies are able to mix things up in 2026. And keep in mind the team is almost definitely bringing back President Dave Dombrowski, and now (after Alex Cora passed) likely manager Don Mattingly too:
|Pos
|Player
|Signed through
|DH
|Kyle Schwarber
|2030
|C
|J.T. Realmuto
|2028
|1B/OF
|Bryce Harper
|2031
|2B/3B
|Bryson Stott
|2027
|SS
|Trea Turner
|2033
|3B
|?
|OF
|Brandon Marsh
|2027
|OF
|Justin Crawford
|2031
|OF
|?
|Bench
|Derek Hill
Rafael Marchan
Bryan De La Cruz
Otto Kemp
Others...
|2028-2031
|Pos
|Player
|Signed through
|SP
|Zack Wheeler
|2027
|SP
|Jesús Luzardo
|2032
|SP
|Aaron Nola
|2030
|SP
|Cris Sánchez
|2033
|SP
|Andrew Painter
|2031
|RP
|Jhoan Duran
|2027
|RP
|Brad Keller
|2027
|RP
|Chase Shugart
Alan Rangel
Alex McFarlane
Orion Kerkering
Jonathan Bowlan
Tanner Banks
Kyle Backhus
Max Lazar
Others...
|2029-2031
If we don't include the bullpen and the bench, both being obvious spots for changes, the only real everyday players the Phillies can add (or make room for call ups for) in 2027 is one infield spot and the outfield.
If Bohm returns, depending on where Harper plays (and it's been reported he intends to go back to first base), there would be just one new everyday hitter in the lineup. And Harper at first means Bohm at third, where he's historically bad.
Is that alone enough reason for the Phillies to move on from Bohm?
What do you think? Should the Phillies sign him to a free agent contract?
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