Phillies stay or go: 1B/3B Alec Bohm

After the COVID-shortened 2020 season, homegrown first round pick Alec Bohm was fresh off finishing as runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year, hitting .338 over 44 games and leading many to expect great things from the big lanky infielder.

When he started to play every day at third base in 2021, it became clear that he wasn't really good at playing third base. In 2022 he famously made three errors in one game, becoming a Philadelphia meme when he mouthed "I [bleeping] hate this place" in front of thousands of fans and thousands more on the internet.

The lack of defense was okay, in theory, because he was 6-foot-4, 220 pounds — roughly 30 pounds lighter and the same height as Ryan Howard. He was bound to be a slugger in Citizens Bank Park for a decade.

But the home runs never came. Four homers as a rookie led to seven as a sophomore, topping out with 20 dingers in 2023. The power stroke just wasn't there as he never sniffed 20 homers again.

Bohm played hard, overcame off-field adversity and always bounced back from his frequent slumps. He played first base, too, and was a mainstay of the Phillies batting lineup for every playoff team over the past five seasons.

But he's about to be a free agent. Is his time in Philadelphia over? Are his flaws too great to earn him a lucrative deal? Here's a look at why— and why not — the Phillies should bring back the 30-year-old with the floppy curly hair. You can vote on whether you want him back at the bottom of this post.

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