Phillies stay or go: 2B Luis Arráez

He was only here for two months — and he was an extremely unconventional choice to be the cleanup hitter.

The circumstances of Luis Arráez' acquisition at the trade deadline this past summer were kind of crazy.

Badly needing pitching help, and an outfielder who could wield a productive bat, the Phillies added the multi-time batting champion at the deadline and shook the entire lineup.

Arráez moved Bryston Stott from second to third, Alec Bohm from third to first, and Bryce Harper from first to right field.

As a result, the Phillies were in fact slightly better after the deadline, winning at a .587 clip with him (it was .526 before him).

Unfortunately, after playing 40 games in the regular season, Arráez rolled his ankle and wasn't able to help the Phillies clinch at the end of September, nor was he able to suit up in the postseason as the Phillies fell in three games to the Braves in the Wild Card.

Arráez will be a free agent when the offseason officially begins in November. Should the Phillies try and bring him back?

MORE STAY OR GO: Dave Dombrowski | Don Mattingly | Alec Bohm