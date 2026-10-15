Phillies stay or go: OF Adolis García

We almost forgot about Adolis García.

You probably did too.

García, signed last winter in free agency, was the latest of Dave Dombrowski's failed experiments at finding stopgap hitters for the Phillies outfield — continuing a tradition that boasts Max Kepler, Nick Castellanos and Whit Merrifield. He inked a one-year $10 million deal and after 67 games he tore his right lat, requiring surgery. It ended his season.

The soon-to-be 34 year old will be a free agent when the offseason begins. García showed flashes, but was pretty bad during his brief tenure in right field in South Philly.

He's expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the 2027 season. Should the Phillies give him another chance?

MORE STAY OR GO: Bullpen arms | Alec Bohm | Luis Arráez | Brandon Marsh

Bryson Stott | Edmundo Sosa | Dave Dombrowski | Don Mattingly

Why García should stay

They still need his power

A healthy García theoretically gives the Phillies something they need — another slugger in Citizens Bank Park. This is a guy who hit 25 or more homers four times in his career, including a 39 HR output during an All-Star season in 2023 with the Rangers. The Phils entire outfield combined to hit 45 total home runs in 2026. For contrast, the Braves OF hit 64 and the Dodgers hit 63. They need more power, and he has a track history.

He can handle lefties

We wrote at length, in our examination of Brandon Marsh's prospects next season, about how brutally awful he is against lefties and that his career splits make him a platoon hitter. If Marsh is starting next year in Philly, they need someone who can play against left-handed starters. That's where García shines. Even with his .197 average last season, he hit .254 against lefties. For the right price, maybe he's a good fit to be a part time outfielder.

Why García should go

He was awful in 2026

You saw us mention his .197 batting average? García only hit seven homers in 67 games (a 17 HR pace). His WAR was -0.8, he was below average on defense and his 84 strikeouts had him on a ridiculous 203 strikeout pace. At his best, García is a true outcomes hitter — but the Phillies already have the best one of these in baseball in Kyle Schwarber. Do they really want another?

There are better free agent options

Unlike in the infield, there are some pretty impressive names available as free agent outfielders. The Phillies might be wise to finally invest in an outfielder that clears up the murky and inconsistent waters that have been manning the Citizens Bank Park grass for so many years. A very quick look at some of the options who'd be upgrades over García (and everyone else on the roster):

• George Springer, while 37, is one year removed from a 4.8 WAR, .959 OPS season in 2025.

• Trent Grisham is another true outcomes guy, but he's 29 and has two gold gloves from playing centerfield for the Padres a few seasons ago.

• Ian Happ has hit 20 or more homers six times in his career.

• Another Cubs outfielder, Seyia Suzuki, slashed .270/.368/.473 last year.

• Three-time All-Star Randy Arozarena is a free agent, fresh off leading the AL in runs (113) last year, hitting .281 with 26 homers and 79 RBI.



What do you think? Does Adolis García belong back in Philly?

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