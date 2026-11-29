You can work through your Christmas shopping list while the kids write to Santa at the third annual Oaks Christmas Market. The free market returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Montgomery County on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5–6. More than 100 crafters and vendors are expected, according to the organizer.

The posted vendor list includes Brandywine Candleworks, Snowflake Ornaments and Quilts by Kate. Shoppers can also look for jewelry, sports collectibles and food from vendors such as Hoffman Bread and Pickle Pickle. See the market’s vendor list.

The market’s kids’ corner will have Christmas coloring pages and postcards for Santa. There’s also a free photo station, so bring your phone or camera. Santa is slated to stop by, with appearance times still to be confirmed.

The market will collect nonperishable food for Phoenixville Area Community Services. Bring a food item or make a monetary donation at the market to enter a drawing for a $10 voucher to spend with a vendor. The pantry has a list of its most-needed items.

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Shopping runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free both days.

Schedule:

Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026 | 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2026 | 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Location: Hall C, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, PA 19456

Admission and parking: Free

Activities: Holiday shopping, Christmas coloring, postcards for Santa and a free photo station

More information: Whitmoyer Events

Find more upcoming events here.

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