The Sixers' NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup in Atlanta against the Hawks will be played on Friday, Dec. 4 at 7:00 p.m., the NBA announced.

The winner of this game – which is also a regular-season contest – will face the winner of a game in Detroit between the Pistons and Boston Celtics. That semifinal matchup also doubles as a regular-season affair, and the winner will go to the NBA Cup Championship against the winner of the Western Conference's side of the bracket.

If the Sixers lose to Atlanta – like they did in all four of their regular-season battles with the Hawks a season ago – they will face the loser of the Detroit-Boston game in a regular-season matchup with no NBA Cup implications.