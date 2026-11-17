Once again, Phillies DH Kyle Schwarber has taken home postseason hardware.

Schwarber on Tuesday won the 2026 Silver Slugger award given to the top MLB offensive player at each position. Schwarber won the award for the second time in his career and first since 2022, his first season with the Phillies.

Schwarber, who signed a monster five-year contract extension last offseason worth $30 million annually, clubbed an NL-best 45 homers and 97 RBI in 2026 – almost identical to his 2022 season, when he totaled 46 dingers and 94 RBI.

Last year, Schwarber belted 56 homers and an MLB-best 132 RBI but didn't win the award, which went to Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Although he led the NL this past season with 220 strikeouts, Schwarber slashed .232/.354/.503, all right around his career averages. Schwarber also walked 105 times this season, his fourth straight season of at least 100 walks.

Only seven DHs in the sport's history have won multiple Silver Sluggers, but Schwarber actually won his first one as an outfielder. He mostly played left field for the Phillies in 2022.

Schwarber joins current teammates Bryce Harper and JT Realmuto as Phillies Silver Slugger winners, a list that also includes past greats Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, Bobby Abreu, Lenny Dykstra, Darren Daulton, Juan Samuel, Mike Schmidt, Pete Rose and Manny Trillo.

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