Report: Phillies shortstop Trea Turner 'available' as team eyes shake up

The simple fact that, via USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Phillies shortstop Trea Turner is available via trade this offseason is not a shocker.

In fact, it should probably bring with it some solace for frustrated fans who have seen his offense plummet from elite to serviceable, while his defense borders on unplayable.

But the likelihood of him being moved this offseason is bordering on the impossible. Let's ignore for a second that the two-time batting champion waives his no-trade clause.

Turner, 33, isn't even halfway through the 11-year, $300 million deal he signed in 2023 that has him in Philadelphia through 2033, when he'll be 40 years old. According to Bleacher Report — a website that took the time to compile a list of the 10 most "untradable contracts" in Major League Baseball, his is the literal No. 1 worst contract in the entire league:

The 33-year-old hit .242/.297/.378 for an 81 OPS+ in 2026, which was a 40-point drop from the previous season. Those lackluster offensive numbers were backed by terrible defensive metrics (-17 DRS, -8 OAA), and that made him a negative-0.1 WAR player in 157 games. The Phillies are on the hook for a $27.3 million annual salary through the 2033 season, when Turner will be 40 years old. With a game built on speed and athleticism, Turner's contract could get a lot worse in the coming years, and a move off shortstop might be the next step in trying to offset the diminishing returns. [Bleacher Report]

Unless the Phillies can pull off one of the biggest trade heists in baseball history, Turner is staying in Philly. The team knows that, which is why President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski is already starting to think about how to hide his defensive futility.

"From a defensive perspective we are very clear – he knows he has to be better at shortstop," Dombrowski said back in October. "I told him it's really mandatory that he's like that. If he plays shortstop like he did in '25, he can play shortstop. But if he plays like he did in '26, he can't. He totally understands that. We've already given him some information that we think is helpful."

The Phillies reportedly have a backup plan — but it's not a good one.

If the Phillies move Turner to the outfield, they'll need someone to play defense up the middle. NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury reported Monday that the Phillies are interested in former Braves infielder Ha-Seong Kim, a player fresh off an injury-shortened 2026 where he had a -0.7 WAR and hit .116 over 51 games.

He's a former Gold Glover, but his offense has never been a standout feature, as his career slash line of .234/.318/.361 is mediocre at best. Still, Salisbury seems pretty convinced that the Phillies like the idea of using him as Turner's failsafe at shortstop — making him yet another reclamation Phillies' project.

Phillies clearly haven't learned from all of their other reclamation projects — ranging from Adolis Garcia to Max Kepler to Jordan Romano.

A right-handed hitter, Kim put up strong seasons in San Diego from 2021 through 2024. He registered a bWAR of 5.0 and 5.4 in 2022 and 2023, respectively. He won a Gold Glove while playing three positions in 2023. Injuries (shoulder surgery in 2025 and hand surgery in 2026) have contributed to back-to-back down years. All this makes him the bounce-back candidate/insurance policy the Phillies are looking for as the offseason gets humming at the general managers’ meetings this week. [NBC Sports Philly]

One other Phillie was also mentioned as a trade candidate. Nightengale singles out outfielder Brandon Marsh, who has one year left before free agency in 2028. Marsh might not fetch a big return on the trade market, but the Phillies have likely seen enough of his extreme platoon-type numbers and if they don't intend to retain him in two years, why not move off him?

Nightengale goes out of his way to reiterate that Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper are "staying put."

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