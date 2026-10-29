Free agent relievers: Phillies need lots of new blood in bullpen

If you're a big enough Phillies fan to be reading this article, you know about their bullpen.

It was held together by duct tape and bailing wire last season, and is one of the major reasons the Phillies had a late September meltdown and early October exit.

The team will probably have about half of its relief corps back for 2027 — Jhoan Duran, Alex McFarlane, Tim Mayza and Jonathan Bowland are close to locks to remain on the 26-man roster. A handful of other guys are under contract, and if the Phillies are smart, they'll relegate Chase Shugart, Kyle Backhus, Tanner Banks, Orion Kerkering and Max Lazar to the minor leagues for some depth — depth they most certainly did not have this fall.

There are dozens of relief pitchers expected to be available in free agency next month. The Phillies need to be active in this marketplace. One signing won't be enough. Two probably won't be either.

Here's a quick look at 10 such pitchers who should be on the radar and in consideration for a revamped 2027 bullpen:

David Bednar, RHP

The former Yankee has to be at the top of the wish list, even if it's unrealistic. He went 7-3 with a 2.37 ERA for a competitive playoff team. He tossed an impressive 69.1 innings, had 35 saves and a very good strikeout to walk ratio. Would he be willing to take an eighth-inning role or share closing duties with Duran? It's worth looking into. You can never have enough late-inning pitching.

Gregory Soto, LHP

Bednar would be great, but he's a righty — just like Duran and McFarlane are. With José Alvarado likely out of the picture after struggling in 2026, right now Mayza is the top lefty in the pen pecking order. Old friend Gregory Soto is a free agent and he pitched pretty well for the Pirates last year, sporting a 3.63 ERA. He might be a fit to return.

Adrián Morejón, LHP

Morejón is a lefty too, and a career Padre with a 3.26 ERA over nine seasons. Last year he was an absolute workhorse, tossing 86 innings for San Diego with an impressive 2.83 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings. He's the youngest available arm on our list at 27 and can go multiple innings when needed.

Raisel Iglesias, RHP

He's in the Bednar category — right-handed elite closers — and the Phillies have one of those already. But clearly it wasn't enough and there's no reason not to entertain adding the one-time thorn in their side from the Braves. Iglesias saved 34 games for Atlanta last year with a 2.55 ERA. He's going to be 37 in 2027 and could be a one-year deal candidate.

Bryan Abreu, RHP

A reliever who is still under 30 and has a 2.82 ERA over eight seasons? Where can the Phillies sign up? Abreu has been masterful and consistent over his career with the Astros, and he's a pitcher comfortable closing or setting up.

Evan Phillips, RHP

Phillips is a solid reliever — a 3.46 ERA last year with the Dodgers — but his main draw is his pressure pitching. In the postseason, he's never allowed a run over 18.1 innings and 17 appearances.

Jason Adam, RHP

He's a 35-year-old who has played for five teams over a very solid 10-year career, most recently in San Diego where he boasted a 2.62 ERA over 34.1 innings.

Paul Blackburn, RHP

Blackburn is an interesting and unique pitcher among our candidates. He's sort of a journeyman with a modest 4.46 career ERA who broke out with the Yankees last year over 85 innings with a 1.69 ERA, by far the best season he ever had. He's got versatility, with 88 career MLB starts. The Phillies needed a swingman last year and Blackburn fits the profile.

A.J. Minter, LHP

You'll notice Minter is just the third lefty. They're a bit more elusive in this free agency class, which likely boosts the appeal of the veteran who has pitched for both the Braves and Mets over his 10-year career. Last year he had a 2.56 ERA with New York and Minnesota.

Alex Vesia, LHP

We'll stick with southpaws and highlight one of the juggernaut Dodgers' best relievers in Vesia, who made 72 appearances last season and had a 2.64 ERA.