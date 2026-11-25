Drivers who barrel through floodwaters in Ocean City will now face heavy fines and possible jail time for creating wakes on the city's streets and sidewalks.

City Council voted to approve the ordinance on Nov. 19 after it had been introduced earlier this month. The law carries a maximum of fine of $1,250 and violators could face up to 90 days in jail if caught riding through streets flooded with at least six inches of water.

The ordinance was proposed after Ocean City was hit with a severe coastal storm in September that brought heavy flooding to local roads. In the days after the storm, Mayor Jay Gillian said he was concerned by the amount of "reckless driving" observed on flooded streets. The city used pumping stations to clear roadways as quickly as possible, but heavy flooding did not deter motorists from driving around town.

"Despite our warnings, many people lost vehicles during unnecessary travel," Gillian wrote in a letter to the community during September's storm cleanup. "Our police stopped many vehicles during the height of the flooding, and asked those not responding to an emergency to go back home."

Beyond safety, the ordinance also seeks to protect homes and public property from damage caused by large wakes.

The new ordinance can be enforced for any driver who casts waves or wakes beyond the edge of a street or curb line. Tickets may be issued even if the water does not cause any damage to nearby property.

"It shall not be a defense that the wave or wake that was created by operation of a motor vehicle on a flooded roadway did not cause actual damage to public or private property," the ordinance says.

At a hearing in early November, Ocean City Councilmember Keith Hartzell said between 50 and 70 cars became stuck in floodwaters during the storm in late September, OCNJ Daily reported.

The measure is similar to an ordinance Sea Isle City passed in 2019, declaring most of the town a "no wake zone" for flooded roadways. The law in Sea Isle City also carries fines up to $1,250 at the discretion of a judge, and violators face up to 90 days in jail.

The ordinance in Ocean City comes ahead of another powerful coastal storm forecast on Thanksgiving. Much of the Jersey Shore could see 3-4 inches of rainfall and winds up to 70 mph on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. A High Wind Warning will be in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday, and a Coastal Flood Warning will remain in effect until 3 a.m. Friday.